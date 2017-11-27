Technews.lt - #1 IT naujienos

„AIDA64“ gavo ankstyvą mobilių „Core i9“ procesorių palaikymą

autorius · Paskelbta

Naujausia „AIDA64 Beta“ versija jau gali atpažinti dar neišleistus „Core i9“ mobilius procesorius. Taip, perskaitėte teisingai, „Intel“ mobiliam segmentui ruošia „Core i9“ seriją. Tokie procesoriai turės 6 branduolius ir dvylika gijų, apie tai nešiojamuose kompiuteriuose seniau galėjome tik pasvajoti. Šie galingi procesoriai priklausys H serijai. Gaila, bet kol kas neaišku, kada tokie procesoriai bus išleidžiami realiai.

Tai dar ne viskas, „AIDA64“ išleidimo užrašuose taip pat minimi ir devintos kartos procesoriai, tokie kaip: „i3-9300“, „i5-9400“, „i5-9400T“, „i5-9600“ ir„i5-9600K“. Mums atrodo, kad tokių procesorių pasirodymui tikrai dar per anksti, nes net dabar aštuntos kartos „Coffee Lake“ procesorius įsigyti yra labai sunku, dėl tiekimo problemų. Realiai šių procesorių pavadinimų atsiradimas dar nieko nereiškia. Jų išleidimas gali būti labai toli.

intel

„Anandtech“ pateikia labai įdomių lentelių, kur galime pamatyti visus galimai ruošiamus „Intel“ procesorius. Gaila, kad nežinomos tikslios būsimų procesorių kainos ir dažniai, bet bent galime susidaryti vaizdą, ką mums ruošia mėlynasis milžinas.

Intel 8th Generation Mobile Processors
Coffee Lake-H
Specifications
are not confirmed		 Cores Base
Freq		 Turbo
Freq		 L3 Nominal
TDP (PL1)
Core i9-8950HK 6 / 12 ? ? 12 MB 45 W
Core i7-8850H 6 / 12 ? ? 12 MB 45 W
Core i7-8750H 6 / 12 ? ? 12 MB 45 W
Core i5-8400H 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB 45 W
Core i3-8300H 4 / 4 ? ? 8 MB 45 W
Intel 8th Generation Desktop Processors
Coffee Lake-S
Specifications not
confirmed except *		 Cores Base
Freq		 Turbo
Freq		 L3 TDP List
Price
Core i7
Core i7-8700K * 6 / 12 3.7 4.7 12 MB 95 W $359
Core i7-8700 * 6 / 12 3.2 4.6 12 MB 65 W $303
Core i7-8700B 6 / 12 ? ? 12 MB ? $303
Core i7-8700T 6 / 12 ? ? 12 MB 35 W $303
Core i7-8670 6 / 12 ? ? 12 MB 65 W ?
Core i7-8670T 6 / 12 ? ? 12 MB 35 W ?
Core i5
Core i5-8650K 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB ? ?
Core i5-8650 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB 65 W ?
Core i5-8600K * 6 / 6 3.6 4.3 9 MB 95 W $257
Core i5-8550 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB 65 W ?
Core i5-8500 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB 65 W ?
Core i5-8500B 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB ? ?
Core i5-8500T 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB 35 W ?
Core i5-8420 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB 65 W ?
Core i5-8420T 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB 35 W ?
Core i5-8400 * 6 / 6 2.8 4.0 9 MB 65 W $182
Core i5-8400B 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB ? $182
Core i5-8400T 6 / 6 ? ? 9 MB 35 W $182
Core i3
Core i3-8350K * 4 / 4 4.0 8 MB 91 W $168
Core i3-8320 4 / 4 ? 8 MB 65 W ?
Core i3-8320T 4 / 4 ? 8 MB 35 W ?
Core i3-8300T 4 / 4 ? 8 MB 35 W ?
Core i3-8120 4 / 4 ? 6 MB 65 W ?
Core i3-8120T 4 / 4 ? 6 MB 35 W ?
Core i3-8100 * 4 / 4 3.6 6 MB 65 W $117
Core i3-8100T 4 / 4 ? 6 MB 35 W $117
Core i3-8020 4 / 4 ? 6 MB 65 W ?
Core i3-8020T 4 / 4 ? 6 MB 35 W ?
Core i3-8000 4 / 4 ? 6 MB 65 W ?
Core i3-8000T 4 / 4 ? 6 MB 35 W ?
Pentium Gold
Pentium Gold G5620 2 / 4 ? 3 MB ? ?
Pentium Gold G5620T 2 / 4 ? 3 MB 35 W ?
Pentium Gold G5600 2 / 4 ? 3 MB ? ?
Pentium Gold G5500 2 / 4 ? 3 MB ? ?
Pentium Gold G5500T 2 / 4 ? 3 MB 35 W ?
Pentium Gold G5420 2 / 4 ? 3 MB ? ?
Pentium Gold G5420T 2 / 4 ? 3 MB 35 W ?
Pentium Gold G5400 2 / 4 ? 3 MB ? ?
Pentium Gold G5400T 2 / 4 ? 3 MB 35 W ?
Celeron
Celeron G4950 2 / 2 ? 2 MB ? ?
Celeron G4930 2 / 2 ? 2 MB ? ?
Celeron G4930T 2 / 2 ? 2 MB 35 W ?
Celeron G4920 2 / 2 ? 2 MB ? ?
Celeron G4900 2 / 2 ? 2 MB ? ?
Celeron G4900T 2 / 2 ? 2 MB 35 W ?

*išleisti procesoriai

Intel’s Core Architecture Cadence
Microarchitecture Core Generation Advertised
As x Gen		 Process Node Release Year
Nehalem 1st 1st 45nm 2008
Westmere 1st 1st 32nm 2010
Sandy Bridge 2nd 2nd 32nm 2011
Ivy Bridge 3rd 3rd 22nm 2012
Haswell 4th 4th 22nm 2013
Haswell Refresh 4th 4th 22nm 2014
Broadwell 5th 5th 14nm 2014
Skylake 6th 6th 14nm 2015
Kaby Lake 7th 7th 14nm+ 2016
Kaby Lake Refresh 7th 8th 14nm+ 2017
Coffee Lake 8th 8th 14nm++ 2017
Cannon Lake ? 8th? 10nm 2018?
Ice Lake ? 9th? 10nm+ 2018?

