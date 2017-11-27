„AIDA64“ gavo ankstyvą mobilių „Core i9“ procesorių palaikymą
Naujausia „AIDA64 Beta“ versija jau gali atpažinti dar neišleistus „Core i9“ mobilius procesorius. Taip, perskaitėte teisingai, „Intel“ mobiliam segmentui ruošia „Core i9“ seriją. Tokie procesoriai turės 6 branduolius ir dvylika gijų, apie tai nešiojamuose kompiuteriuose seniau galėjome tik pasvajoti. Šie galingi procesoriai priklausys H serijai. Gaila, bet kol kas neaišku, kada tokie procesoriai bus išleidžiami realiai.
Tai dar ne viskas, „AIDA64“ išleidimo užrašuose taip pat minimi ir devintos kartos procesoriai, tokie kaip: „i3-9300“, „i5-9400“, „i5-9400T“, „i5-9600“ ir„i5-9600K“. Mums atrodo, kad tokių procesorių pasirodymui tikrai dar per anksti, nes net dabar aštuntos kartos „Coffee Lake“ procesorius įsigyti yra labai sunku, dėl tiekimo problemų. Realiai šių procesorių pavadinimų atsiradimas dar nieko nereiškia. Jų išleidimas gali būti labai toli.
„Anandtech“ pateikia labai įdomių lentelių, kur galime pamatyti visus galimai ruošiamus „Intel“ procesorius. Gaila, kad nežinomos tikslios būsimų procesorių kainos ir dažniai, bet bent galime susidaryti vaizdą, ką mums ruošia mėlynasis milžinas.
|Intel 8th Generation Mobile Processors
Coffee Lake-H
|Specifications
are not confirmed
|Cores
|Base
Freq
|Turbo
Freq
|L3
|Nominal
TDP (PL1)
|Core i9-8950HK
|6 / 12
|?
|?
|12 MB
|45 W
|Core i7-8850H
|6 / 12
|?
|?
|12 MB
|45 W
|Core i7-8750H
|6 / 12
|?
|?
|12 MB
|45 W
|Core i5-8400H
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|45 W
|Core i3-8300H
|4 / 4
|?
|?
|8 MB
|45 W
|Intel 8th Generation Desktop Processors
Coffee Lake-S
|Specifications not
confirmed except *
|Cores
|Base
Freq
|Turbo
Freq
|L3
|TDP
|List
Price
|Core i7
|Core i7-8700K
|*
|6 / 12
|3.7
|4.7
|12 MB
|95 W
|$359
|Core i7-8700
|*
|6 / 12
|3.2
|4.6
|12 MB
|65 W
|$303
|Core i7-8700B
|6 / 12
|?
|?
|12 MB
|?
|$303
|Core i7-8700T
|6 / 12
|?
|?
|12 MB
|35 W
|$303
|Core i7-8670
|6 / 12
|?
|?
|12 MB
|65 W
|?
|Core i7-8670T
|6 / 12
|?
|?
|12 MB
|35 W
|?
|Core i5
|Core i5-8650K
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|?
|?
|Core i5-8650
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|65 W
|?
|Core i5-8600K
|*
|6 / 6
|3.6
|4.3
|9 MB
|95 W
|$257
|Core i5-8550
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|65 W
|?
|Core i5-8500
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|65 W
|?
|Core i5-8500B
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|?
|?
|Core i5-8500T
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|35 W
|?
|Core i5-8420
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|65 W
|?
|Core i5-8420T
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|35 W
|?
|Core i5-8400
|*
|6 / 6
|2.8
|4.0
|9 MB
|65 W
|$182
|Core i5-8400B
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|?
|$182
|Core i5-8400T
|6 / 6
|?
|?
|9 MB
|35 W
|$182
|Core i3
|Core i3-8350K
|*
|4 / 4
|4.0
|8 MB
|91 W
|$168
|Core i3-8320
|4 / 4
|?
|8 MB
|65 W
|?
|Core i3-8320T
|4 / 4
|?
|8 MB
|35 W
|?
|Core i3-8300T
|4 / 4
|?
|8 MB
|35 W
|?
|Core i3-8120
|4 / 4
|?
|6 MB
|65 W
|?
|Core i3-8120T
|4 / 4
|?
|6 MB
|35 W
|?
|Core i3-8100
|*
|4 / 4
|3.6
|6 MB
|65 W
|$117
|Core i3-8100T
|4 / 4
|?
|6 MB
|35 W
|$117
|Core i3-8020
|4 / 4
|?
|6 MB
|65 W
|?
|Core i3-8020T
|4 / 4
|?
|6 MB
|35 W
|?
|Core i3-8000
|4 / 4
|?
|6 MB
|65 W
|?
|Core i3-8000T
|4 / 4
|?
|6 MB
|35 W
|?
|Pentium Gold
|Pentium Gold G5620
|2 / 4
|?
|3 MB
|?
|?
|Pentium Gold G5620T
|2 / 4
|?
|3 MB
|35 W
|?
|Pentium Gold G5600
|2 / 4
|?
|3 MB
|?
|?
|Pentium Gold G5500
|2 / 4
|?
|3 MB
|?
|?
|Pentium Gold G5500T
|2 / 4
|?
|3 MB
|35 W
|?
|Pentium Gold G5420
|2 / 4
|?
|3 MB
|?
|?
|Pentium Gold G5420T
|2 / 4
|?
|3 MB
|35 W
|?
|Pentium Gold G5400
|2 / 4
|?
|3 MB
|?
|?
|Pentium Gold G5400T
|2 / 4
|?
|3 MB
|35 W
|?
|Celeron
|Celeron G4950
|2 / 2
|?
|2 MB
|?
|?
|Celeron G4930
|2 / 2
|?
|2 MB
|?
|?
|Celeron G4930T
|2 / 2
|?
|2 MB
|35 W
|?
|Celeron G4920
|2 / 2
|?
|2 MB
|?
|?
|Celeron G4900
|2 / 2
|?
|2 MB
|?
|?
|Celeron G4900T
|2 / 2
|?
|2 MB
|35 W
|?
*išleisti procesoriai
|Intel’s Core Architecture Cadence
|Microarchitecture
|Core Generation
|Advertised
As x Gen
|Process Node
|Release Year
|Nehalem
|1st
|1st
|45nm
|2008
|Westmere
|1st
|1st
|32nm
|2010
|Sandy Bridge
|2nd
|2nd
|32nm
|2011
|Ivy Bridge
|3rd
|3rd
|22nm
|2012
|Haswell
|4th
|4th
|22nm
|2013
|Haswell Refresh
|4th
|4th
|22nm
|2014
|Broadwell
|5th
|5th
|14nm
|2014
|Skylake
|6th
|6th
|14nm
|2015
|Kaby Lake
|7th
|7th
|14nm+
|2016
|Kaby Lake Refresh
|7th
|8th
|14nm+
|2017
|Coffee Lake
|8th
|8th
|14nm++
|2017
|Cannon Lake
|?
|8th?
|10nm
|2018?
|Ice Lake
|?
|9th?
|10nm+
|2018?
