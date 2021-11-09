AMD atskleidė „Genoa“ ir „Bergamo“ EPYC procesorius

Vakar vyko „Accelerated Data Center“ konferencija, kurios metu AMD atskleidė dvi EPYC procesorių serijas su „Zen 4“ branduoliu: „Genoa“ ir „Bergamo“.

„Genoa“ EPYC procesoriai turės iki 96 „Zen 4“ brandulių, palaikys DDR5 atmintį ir PCIe 5.0 technologiją. Tai taip pat bus pirmoji AMD platforma palaikanti CXL sąsają, kuri leidžia naudoti daugiau atminties. Šie procesoriai bus gaminami naudojant 5 nm litografiją. AMD planuoja „Genoa“ procesorius išleisti 2022 metais, bet tikslaus laikotarpio neatskleidžia. Kompanija tikisi, kad tai bus sparčiausias pasaulio procesorius bendroms kompiuterijos užduotims.

