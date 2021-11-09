AMD atskleidė „Genoa“ ir „Bergamo“ EPYC procesorius
Vakar vyko „Accelerated Data Center“ konferencija, kurios metu AMD atskleidė dvi EPYC procesorių serijas su „Zen 4“ branduoliu: „Genoa“ ir „Bergamo“.
„Genoa“ EPYC procesoriai turės iki 96 „Zen 4“ brandulių, palaikys DDR5 atmintį ir PCIe 5.0 technologiją. Tai taip pat bus pirmoji AMD platforma palaikanti CXL sąsają, kuri leidžia naudoti daugiau atminties. Šie procesoriai bus gaminami naudojant 5 nm litografiją. AMD planuoja „Genoa“ procesorius išleisti 2022 metais, bet tikslaus laikotarpio neatskleidžia. Kompanija tikisi, kad tai bus sparčiausias pasaulio procesorius bendroms kompiuterijos užduotims.
“Genoa” is expected to be the world’s highest performance processor for general purpose computing. It will have up to 96 high-performance “Zen 4” cores produced on optimized 5nm technology, and will support the next generation of memory and I/O technologies with DDR5 and PCIe® 5. “Genoa” will also include support for CXL, enabling significant memory expansion capabilities for data center applications. “Genoa” is on track for production and launch in 2022.
AMD taip pat atskleidė „Bergamo“ EPYC procesorius su „Zen 4c“ branduoliu. Kiek seniau ganduose matėme, kad „Bergamo“ gali turėti „Zen 4D“ (dense) branduolį. Panašu, kad AMD pasirinko kitą vardinimą ir papildoma „C“ raidė turėtų reikšti Cloud (Debesija). „Bergamo“ turės iki 128 branduolių, kurie yra optimizuoti debesijos užduotims. Branduolio dizainas specialiai pakeistas, kad būtų galima jų naudoti daugiau, o energijos sąnaudos yra sumažintos. „Bergamo“ procesorių išleidimas planuojamas pirmoje 2023 metų pusėje.
“Bergamo” is a high-core count CPU, tailor made for cloud native applications, featuring 128 high performance “Zen 4c” cores. AMD optimized the new “Zen 4c” core for cloud-native computing, tuning the core design for density and increased power efficiency to enable higher core count processors with breakthrough performance per-socket. “Bergamo” comes with all the same software and security features and is socket compatible with “Genoa.” “Bergamo” is on track to ship in the first half of 2023.
