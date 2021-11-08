„Intel“ paskelbė sąrašą žaidimų, kurie turi problemų su „Alder Lake“ procesoriais

Po 12 kartos „Core“ procesorių išleidimo buvo pastebėta, kad kai kurie žaidimai tiesiog neveikia su naujais procesoriais. Ši problema paveikia tik tuos žaidimus, kurie turi DRM apsaugą ir ji kyla dėl mažųjų „Alder Lake“ procesorių branduolių. „Intel“ tiria šią problemą ir artimiausiu metu turėtų pasiūlyti kažkokį sprendimą. Pirmasis „Windows 11“ atnaujinimas dalinai spręsiantis šia problemą su žaidimais pasirodys lapkričio viduryje. Su šiuo atnaujinimu tikimasi sutvarkyti sąraše esančių patamsintų žaidimų veikimą. Kada bus išleistas atnaujinimas kitiems žaidimams kol kas nepranešama. Ta pati problema vyksta ir naudojant „Windows 10“ operacinę sistemą. Kol kas nepranešama kada bus išleistas atnaujinimas spręsiantis šią problemą, bet dabar siūloma naudoti Scroll Lock apėjimą. Visas gidas kaip tai padaryti yra čia.

The games listed below are known to be impacted by the Digital Rights Management (DRM) software issue with Windows 11*. The games listed in bold are expected to be patched sometime in mid-November with the upcoming Windows 11 update. We are working with developers to resolve issues with the rest of the games listed. In the meantime, the Scroll Lock workaround can be used.

This list will be updated as patches are released.

Anthem*

Bravely Default 2*

Fishing Sim World*

Football Manager 2019*

Football Manager Touch 2019*

Football Manager 2020*

Football Manager Touch 2020*

Legend of Mana*

Mortal Kombat 11*

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2*

Warhammer I*

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla*

Far Cry Primal*

Fernbus Simulator*

For Honor*

Lost in Random*

Madden 22*

Maneater*

Need for Speed – Hot Pursuit Remastered*

Sea of Solitude*

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order*

Tourist Bus Simulator*

For Windows 10, the games above are affected, and we are working with developers to get a patch. The games below are also affected. For the list below, you can update to Windows 11 or use the Scroll Lock workaround while we work to get this resolved. This list will also be updated as patches are released.