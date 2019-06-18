AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.6.2“ tvarkykles
AMD siūlo įsidiegti naujas „Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.6.2“ tvarkykles. Jos nesiūlo spartos pagerinimų, bet savyje turi įvairius naujus „Vulkan“ plėtinius, o taip pat sprendžia kai kurias žinomas problemas. AMD tuo pačiu pateikia ir likusių problemų sąrašą.
„Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.6.2“ tvarkykles rasite AMD tinklapyje.
Highlights
Added Vulkan Support:
- VK_EXT_host_query_reset
- Allows resets of queries from the host, rather than on the GPU.
- VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive
- Gives applications explicit control over exclusive full-screen modes (this is for instance useful for HDR support).
- VK_AMD_display_native_hdr
- Exposes FreeSync2 capabilities for improved HDR support.
- VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage
- Separates the usage flags for depth/stencil aspects of a depth/stencil image making it possible to restrict/expand the usage relative to the depth aspect.
- VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout
- Provides more flexible alignment for uniform buffers, enabling among other things, the usage of std430 layouts in Vulkan.
Fixed Issues
- Wireless VR may experience performance drops across multiple game titles on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
- Performance Metrics Overlay may fail to enable or may be disabled when toggling Radeon Overlay while in game.
- A TDR may occur when exiting some gaming applications that are using DirectX®12 API when multiple displays are connected and in clone mode.
- Microsoft® PIX tool may fail when a GPU is connected using AMD XConnect™ Technology.
- Crackdown™3 may experience an application or game hang on Radeon R7 370 series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook™ is currently unavailable.
- ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.
- ACER Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen Processor may experience system instability when upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.6.2 using the Custom Clean Installation option.
- Graphics driver may not uninstall correctly when using the express uninstall option on some Ryzen APUs.
