Technews.lt - #1 IT naujienos

AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.6.2“ tvarkykles

autorius · Paskelbta

AMD siūlo įsidiegti naujas „Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.6.2“ tvarkykles. Jos nesiūlo spartos pagerinimų, bet savyje turi įvairius naujus „Vulkan“ plėtinius, o taip pat sprendžia kai kurias žinomas problemas. AMD tuo pačiu pateikia ir likusių problemų sąrašą.

„Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.6.2“ tvarkykles rasite AMD tinklapyje.

Highlights

Added Vulkan Support:

  •  VK_EXT_host_query_reset
    • Allows resets of queries from the host, rather than on the GPU.
  • VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive
    • Gives applications explicit control over exclusive full-screen modes (this is for instance useful for HDR support).
  • VK_AMD_display_native_hdr
    • Exposes FreeSync2 capabilities for improved HDR support.
  • VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage
    • Separates the usage flags for depth/stencil aspects of a depth/stencil image making it possible to restrict/expand the usage relative to the depth aspect.
  • VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout
    • Provides more flexible alignment for uniform buffers, enabling among other things, the usage of std430 layouts in Vulkan.

Fixed Issues

  • Wireless VR may experience performance drops across multiple game titles on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may fail to enable or may be disabled when toggling Radeon Overlay while in game.
  • A TDR may occur when exiting some gaming applications that are using DirectX®12 API when multiple displays are connected and in clone mode.
  • Microsoft® PIX tool may fail when a GPU is connected using AMD XConnect™ Technology.
  • Crackdown™3 may experience an application or game hang on Radeon R7 370 series graphics products.

Known Issues

  • Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook™ is currently unavailable.
  • ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.
  • ACER Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen Processor may experience system instability when upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.6.2 using the Custom Clean Installation option.
  • Graphics driver may not uninstall correctly when using the express uninstall option on some Ryzen APUs.

 

Parašykite komentarą

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.