AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.4.1 BETA“ tvarkykles
Tie, kas turi AMD vaizdo plokštę ir atsinaujino savo „Windows 10“ operacinę sistemą su „April Update“ turėtų įdiegti ir naujas grafikos akseleratoriaus tvarkykles. „Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.4.1 BETA“ tvarkyklės jokių spartos pagerinimų nesiūlo, bet savyje turi įvairius pataisymus. Jų sąrašą rasite kiek žemiau, kaip ir žinomų problemų išklotinę.
„Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.4.1 BETA“ tvarkykles rasite čia.
Fixed Issues
- Radeon FreeSync may rapidly change between min and max range when enabled causing stutter in fullscreen games on single display system configurations.
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® V may fail to launch on Hybrid Graphics system configurations when using DirectX®9 API.
- Radeon FreeSync may exhibit a black screen on some games when using Samsung™ CF791 displays.
- Radeon Chill game settings profiles may fail to enable on Vulkan™ API games.
- Radeon Overlay may fail to open in some Vulkan™ API games.
- Need for Speed™ Payback may exhibit corruption on some terrain.
- Textures in Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation™ may appear corrupted or exhibit flickering colours.
Known Issues
- Radeon FreeSync may intermittently incorrectly engage during Chrome video playback resulting in playback flicker.
- Radeon Overlay hotkey may fail to bring up the overlay or may cause a Radeon Host Application crash intermittently on a limited number of gaming titles.
- Radeon FreeSync may rapidly change between min and max range when enabled causing stutter in fullscreen games on multi display system configurations.
- Flickering may be observed on the performance metrics overlay when Enhanced Sync is enabled on some Radeon FreeSync connected displays.
- A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU’s for compute workloads.
- Water textures may appear to be missing in World of Final Fantasy™.
- The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.
Naujausi komentarai