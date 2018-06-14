AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.6.1 BETA“ tvarkykles
AMD siūlo parsisiųsti naujas „Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.6.1 BETA“ tvarkykles. Tai bus ypač svarbu tiems, kurie žaidžia „Warhammer: Vermintide 2“, nes tvarkyklės suteikia maždaug 10 % didesnę spartą lyginant su prieš tai išleista programine įranga. Tuo pačiu skelbiamas ir sutvarkytų problemų sąrašas – gauname ir nemažai neištaisytų žinomų problemų.
„Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.6.1 BETA“ rasite AMD tinklapyje.
Fixed Issues
- Subnautica™ may experience a black screen on launch or during gameplay.
- Sea of Thieves™ may experience a crash or hang while playing in the Cannon Cove area.
- Desktop may not be visible or may appear out of the display area when using 8K resolution on Radeon Pro Duo.
- World of Tanks™ may experience square corruption on some ground textures in multi GPU system configurations.
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War™ may experience flickering in some game menus or when configuring displays when using multi GPU system configurations.
- World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering on the mini map in multi GPU system configurations.
Known Issues
- Some games may experience minor stuttering during gameplay when the Radeon ReLive Instant Replay feature is enabled and FRTC is also enabled.
- Radeon Overlay may not show all available features when some games are run in borderless fullscreen mode.
- The Witcher™ 3: Wild Hunt may experience stuttering during gameplay.
- Corruption may be experienced with OGL or Vulkan™ API applications on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.
- Sea of Thieves™ may experience corruption on ship sails or ropes while standing on a boat.
- Radeon Chill may experience lower than expected minimum frame rates if a game is left idle with Radeon Chill enabled for extended periods of time.
Naujausi komentarai