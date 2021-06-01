AMD pademonstravo „Ryzen 9 5900X“ prototipą su 3D V-Cache

„Computex“ pranešimo metu AMD generalinė direktorė, Lisa Su, atskleidė, kaip jie planuoja naudoti 3D atminties sukrovimo (angl. stacking) technologiją būsimuose „Ryzen“ procesoriuose. Kompanija netgi parodė „Ryzen 9 5900X“ prototipą su 3D V-Cache atmintimi. Šiame procesoriuje buvo pridėtas DRAM lustas ant branduolių čipelės. Pridėta 64 MB DRAM atmintis veikia kaip trečio lygio spartinančioji atmintis. Kartu su procesoriuje įmontuota L3 atmintimi veikdama 3D atmintis gali padidinti efektyvumą iki trijų kartų. Jei 3D atmintį uždėtume ant kiekvieno branduolių lusto toks procesorius, kaip „Ryzen 9 5950X“, galėtų iš viso turėtų 192 MB L3 lygio atminties.

AMD taip pat pademonstravo „Ryzen 9 5900X“ procesoriaus su 3D atmintimi spartą žaidimuose. Prototipinis 12 branduolių procesorius veikė fiksuotu 4 GHz dažniu ir buvo lyginamas su įprastu „Ryzen 9 5900X“ procesoriumi, kuris irgi veikė 4 GHz dažniu. Vidutiniškai prototipas yra 15 % spartesnis, bet testų buvo ne tiek daug, kad būtų aiškus pilnas vaizdas.

AMD atskleidė, kad pirmuosius produktus su V-Cache atmintimi pradės gaminti šių metų pabaigoje. Kol kas nėra aišku kokie procesoriai tai yra ir kokios jie architektūros. Tai gali būti tiek „Zen 3“, tiek „Zen 4“ architektūra.

Accelerating Chiplet and Packaging Innovation

AMD continues to build on its leadership IP and investments in leading manufacturing and packaging technologies with AMD 3D chiplet technology, a packaging breakthrough that combines AMD’s innovative chiplet architecture with 3D stacking using an industry-leading hybrid bond approach that provides over 200 times the interconnect density of 2D chiplets and more than 15 times the density compared to existing 3D packaging solutions. Pioneered in close collaboration with TSMC, the industry-leading technology also consumes less energy than current 3D solutions and is the most flexible active-on-active silicon stacking technology in the world.

AMD showed the first application of 3D chiplet technology at COMPUTEX 2021 – a 3D vertical cache bonded to an AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processor prototype that is designed to deliver significant performance gains across a broad set of applications. AMD is on-track to begin production on future high-end computing products with 3D chiplets by the end of this year.