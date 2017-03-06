AMD žada geresnę „Ryzen“ spartą žaidimuose

AMD įsitikinusi, kad ateityje „Ryzen“ procesoriai žaidimuose prisivys savo tiesioginius konkurentus iš „Intel“ stovyklos. Kiekvienas skaitęs „Ryzen“ procesorių apžvalgas pastebėjo, kad vienose žaidimuose „Ryzen“ atrodo tikrai neblogai, bet kituose sparta buvo labai nuvilianti. Pavyzdžiui „Total War“ serijoje.

AMD sako, kad jau dabar žaidimų kūrėjų studijoms yra išsiuntę per 300 „Ryzen“ komplektų, kad jos galėtų dirbti ties šių ir būsimų procesorių optimizacijomis. Dar šiais metais tokių komplektų kiekis perkops tūstančio ribą.

Kompanija taip pat džiaugiasi, kad strategiškai bendradarbiaus su „Bethesda“, daugiausia ties „Vulkan“ optimizacijomis naujos kartos žaidimams. „Oxide“ ir „Creative Assemlby“ irgi ruošia optimizacijas savo žaidimų varikliams. Kada tiksliai jos pasirodys ir kokio pagreitėjimo galime sulaukti nepraneša.

AMD supranta, kad „Ryzen“ ne visada sugeba pasipriešinti „Intel“ sistemoms. Dėl to bandoma kaltinti, vien tik „Intel“ sistemoms skirtas optimizacijas. Bet net be optimizacijų „Ryzen“ sugeba patiekti stabilius ir pakankamai gerus kadrus žaidimuose, skųstis galėtu nebent žaidėjai turintys monitorių su dideliu atnaujinimo dažniu. Jei pateikiamos optimizacijos tikrai veiks, „Ryzen“ sparta žaidimuose vis gerės. Bent jau to tikisi AMD.

AMD pranešimas:

As we presented at Ryzen Tech Day, we are supporting 300+ developer kits with game development studios to optimize current and future game releases for the all-new Ryzen CPU. We are on track for 1000+ developer systems in 2017. For example, Bethesda at GDC yesterday announced its strategic relationship with AMD to optimize for Ryzen CPUs, primarily through Vulkan low-level API optimizations, for a new generation of games, DLC and VR experiences.

Oxide Games also provided a public statement today on the significant performance uplift observed when optimizing for the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 CPU design – optimizations not yet reflected in Ashes of the Singularity benchmarking. Creative Assembly, developers of the Total War series, made a similar statement today related to upcoming Ryzen optimizations.

CPU benchmarking deficits to the competition in certain games at 1080p resolution can be attributed to the development and optimization of the game uniquely to Intel platforms – until now. Even without optimizations in place, Ryzen delivers high, smooth frame rates on all „CPU-bound“ games, as well as overall smooth frame rates and great experiences in GPU-bound gaming and VR. With developers taking advantage of Ryzen architecture and the extra cores and threads, we expect benchmarks to only get better, and enable Ryzen excel at next generation gaming experiences as well.

Game performance will be optimized for Ryzen and continue to improve from at-launch frame rate scores.