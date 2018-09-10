„Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey“ sisteminiai reikalavimai
Ruduo, kaip visada, yra gausus naujų žaidimų. Vienas iš jų – „Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey“. Iki žaidimo išleidimo liko ne tiek daug laiko, jis pasirodys spalio 5 dieną, tad „Ubisoft“ skelbia sisteminius asmeninių kompiuterių reikalavimus. Reikia pridurti, kad žaidimo partneris yra AMD.
„Ubisoft“ pateikia tris sisteminių reikalavimų sąrašus: 720p@30fps, 1080p@30fps ir 4K@30fps. Visų jų išsamiai aptarinėti nėra reikalo, viską puikiai pamatysite žemiau. Galima pasakyti tik tiek, kad besitaikantys į 4K raišką ir norintys daugiau nei 30 kadrų per sekundę gaus pirkti kažką galingesnio nei Vega 64 ar GTX 1080. Jei „nVidia“ stovykloje tikrai yra aukštesnių spartos pakopų, tai AMD fanai geresnio pasirinkimo kaip ir neturi.
Minimalūs sisteminiai reikalavimai:
OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
Processor: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200
Video: AMD Radeon R9 285 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660
Memory: 8GB RAM
Resolution: 720p
Targeted framerate: 30 FPS
Video Preset: Low
Storage: 46GB available hard drive space
DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable
Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
Rekomenduojami sisteminiai reikalavimai:
OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
Processor: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz, Ryzen 5 – 1400
Video: AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0) or better or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) – See supported list*
Memory: 8GB RAM
Resolution: 1080p
Targeted framerate: 30 FPS
Video Preset: High
Storage: 46GB available hard drive space
DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable
Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
Rekomenduojami sisteminiai reikalavimai 4K raiškai:
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 1700X @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i7 7700 @ 4.2 GHz
Video: AMD Vega 64, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)
Memory: 16GB RAM
Resolution: 4K
Targeted framerate: 30 FPS
Video Preset: High
Storage: 46GB available hard drive space
DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable
Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
kelintas sito naujo sezonas?
Season 1 of Hercules:The Legendary Journeys. Next episodes will be paid DLC.
P.S. Idomu ar uz Xena bus galima losti.