„Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey“ sisteminiai reikalavimai

Ruduo, kaip visada, yra gausus naujų žaidimų. Vienas iš jų – „Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey“. Iki žaidimo išleidimo liko ne tiek daug laiko, jis pasirodys spalio 5 dieną, tad „Ubisoft“ skelbia sisteminius asmeninių kompiuterių reikalavimus. Reikia pridurti, kad žaidimo partneris yra AMD.

„Ubisoft“ pateikia tris sisteminių reikalavimų sąrašus: 720p@30fps, 1080p@30fps ir 4K@30fps. Visų jų išsamiai aptarinėti nėra reikalo, viską puikiai pamatysite žemiau. Galima pasakyti tik tiek, kad besitaikantys į 4K raišką ir norintys daugiau nei 30 kadrų per sekundę gaus pirkti kažką galingesnio nei Vega 64 ar GTX 1080. Jei „nVidia“ stovykloje tikrai yra aukštesnių spartos pakopų, tai AMD fanai geresnio pasirinkimo kaip ir neturi.

Minimalūs sisteminiai reikalavimai:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200

Video: AMD Radeon R9 285 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Memory: 8GB RAM

Resolution: 720p

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: Low

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Rekomenduojami sisteminiai reikalavimai:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz, Ryzen 5 – 1400

Video: AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0) or better or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) – See supported list*

Memory: 8GB RAM

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: High

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Rekomenduojami sisteminiai reikalavimai 4K raiškai:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 1700X @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i7 7700 @ 4.2 GHz

Video: AMD Vega 64, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Resolution: 4K

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: High

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers