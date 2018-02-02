Atidėtas „Red Dead Redemption 2“ išleidimas

„Rockstar“ praneša, kad „Red Dead Redemption 2“ žaidimo išleidimas atidedamas. Žaidimo reikės laukti iki 2018 metų spalio 26 dienos. Kaip dažniausiai būna, taip nutiko ir šį kartą. Kūrėjams reikia daugiau laiko, kad galėtų nupoliruoti žaidimą. Žadama, kad laukti tikrai verta. Dabar žaidėjams pateikiami tik keli vaizdai iš žaidimo. Pasigrožėkime.

Pridedame ir originalų „Rockstar“ laišką.

Dear All,

We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish.

We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it. In the meantime, please check out these screenshots from the game. We look forward to sharing a lot more information with you in the coming weeks.

With thanks,

Rockstar Games