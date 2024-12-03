„Blizzard“ iš parduotuvės pašalino du „Warcraft“ žaidimus, bet GOG ir toliau žada palaikymą

GOG („Good Old Games“) neseniai paskelbė išsaugojimo programą – iniciatyvą, kuria siekiama remti ir prižiūrėti senus ir apleistus žaidimus, kad jie vis dar veiktų su šiuolaikine aparatine įranga. Paskelbus apie „Warcraft: Orcs and Humans“ ir „Warcraft II“ pašalinimą iš GOG parduotuvės per artimiausias savaites, GOG išsaugojimo programa susiduria su pirmaisiais iššūkiais ir įrodo, kodėl ji reikalinga. Šiandien, „X“, GOG paskelbė, kad du minėti „Warcraft“ žaidimai netrukus dings iš GOG parduotuvės, taps oficialiai nebepalaikomi ir iš esmės taps apleista programine įranga.

Pranešime teigiama, kad tiek „Warcraft II“, tiek „Orcs and Humans“ nuo 2024 m. gruodžio 13 d. nebebus galima įsigyti GOG parduotuvėje, tačiau GOG ir toliau užtikrins, kad žaidimai išliktų suderinami su šiuolaikine technine įranga kaip GOG išsaugojimo programos dalis visiems šiuos žaidimus įsigijusiems pirkėjams. Be to, nors šių žaidimų nebebus galima įsigyti GOG parduotuvėje, juos pašalinus iš GOG parduotuvės žaidimą pirkę vis tiek galės atsisiųsti instaliacinius failus.

To the GOG Community and gamers all over the world:

We’re deeply saddened to share the news that Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and Warcraft II will leave our store on December 13th, 2024.

At GOG, we believe that games should live forever. This means not only preserving them but also making sure they remain accessible, updated, and enjoyable on modern systems—everything the GOG Preservation Program is built to ensure. Yet, despite our dedication and best efforts, there are times when not everything goes as we’d hoped.

Seeing these masterpieces leave our store is tough, but it also serves as another reminder of why our mission at GOG is so important. With that in mind, we’ve decided to update one aspect of the GOG Preservation Program’s policy:

Going forward, even if a game is no longer available for sale on GOG, as part of the GOG Preservation Program, it will continue to be maintained and updated by us, ensuring it remains compatible with modern and future systems.

We’re incredibly proud of our work on both Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and Warcraft II, bringing them back to life after decades of unavailability and introducing several improvements to ensure the best possible experience, as close to the original as possible.

Although we’ll soon no longer be able to offer these games in our store, anyone who purchased them before they were removed will still enjoy the most compatible, high-quality versions, guaranteed by the GOG Preservation Program.

And because we’re DRM-free, you’ll have access to their Offline Installers, ensuring lifetime access to enjoy them whenever you like. This is what these titles—and you as gamers—deserve.

Thank you to everyone who stands with us in our mission to preserve video games. It’s not just about the games themselves; it’s about honoring our shared journey as gamers.