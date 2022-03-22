„CD Project Red“ būsimam „Witcher“ žaidimui naudos „Unreal Engine 5“

„CD Project Red“ praneša, kad sekančiame „Witcher“ žaidime bus naudojamas „Unreal Engine 5“ žaidimų variklis. Gaila, bet nepranešama kada šio sekančio „Witcher“ žaidimo sulauksime. Žinant tai, kad „CD Project Red“ užtrunka gan ilgai kurdami žaidimus, tai sekančios „Witcher“ dalies artimiausiu metu tikėtis nereikia.

„CD Project Red“ iki šiol savo žaidimuose naudojo RED žaidimų variklį, bet jo tobulinimui reikia daug lėšų ir laiko dėl to buvo nuspręsta pradėti partnerystę su „Epic Games“ ir būsimuose žaidimuose naudoti „Unreal Engine 5“. Pirmasis toks žaidimas bus iš „Witcher“ visatos. Teigiama, kad tai ilgalaikė partnerystė. „CD Project Red“ atsilaisvinusius resursus, kuriuos anksčiau reikėjo skirti RED žaidimų variklio tobulinimui, dabar skirs pačių žaidimų kūrimui.

„CD Project Red“ dar pridūrė, kad RED žaidimų variklis ir toliau bus naudojamas „Cyberpunk 2077“ žaidime, o taip pat ir būsime dideliame atnaujinime.

“One of the core aspects of our internal RED 2.0 Transformation is a much stronger focus on technology, and our cooperation with Epic Games is based on this principle. From the outset, we did not consider a typical licensing arrangement; both we and Epic see this as a long-term, fulfilling tech partnership. It is vital for CD PROJEKT RED to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as; in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game release. This cooperation is so exciting, because it will elevate development predictability and efficiency, while simultaneously granting us access to cutting-edge game development tools. I can’t wait for the great games we’re going to create using Unreal Engine 5!”