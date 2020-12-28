„CD Project Red“ sulaukė net dviejų grupinių ieškinių dėl „investuotojų klaidinimo“ su „Cyberpunk 2077“

Prieš pat Kalėdas net dvi advokatų kontoros iš JAV („The Schall Law Firm“ ir „Rosen Law Firm“) nusprendė pateikti grupinius ieškinius prieš „CD Project Red“. Teigiama, kad „CD Project Red“, galimai, klaidino investuotojus su „Cyberpunk 2077“ žaidimu ir informacija apie jį. Pilnus advokatų pareiškimus galite pamatyti žemiau. Gali būti, kad šie du ieškiniai vėliau bus sujungti.

Prie šių grupinių ieškinių gali prisijungti visi, kurie „CD Project Red“ akcijų pirko nuo 2020 metų sausio 16 dienos iki 2020 metų gruodžio 17 dienos. Panašaus ieškinio buvo sulaukę ir „Activision Blizzard“, bet vėliau apie tai informacijos nebebuvo pateikta.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. CD Projekt’s hotly-anticipated video game “Cyberpunk 2077” was essentially unplayable on current-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles due to an overwhelming number of bugs and other problems. Sony, Microsoft, and the Company were forced to offer refunds to customers who bought “Cyberpunk 2077,” resulting in Sony removing the game from its PlayStation Store. The Company’s reputation was harmed significantly by the botched launch of “Cyberpunk 2077.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CD Projekt, investors suffered damages.

