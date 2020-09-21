„Cyberpunk 2077“ pagrindinė istorija bus trumpesnė nei „Witcher 3“ žaidime
„CD Projekt Red“ pranešė, kad „Cyberpunk 2077“ pagrindinė istorija bus kiek trumpesnė nei „Witcher 3“ žaidime. Tai daroma dėl to, kad nemaža dalis žaidėjų skundėsi, kad jie negalėjo pabaigti „Witcher 3“ žaidimo, nes jis buvo per ilgas. Žinoma, tikri „Witcher“ fanai tokio skundo tikrai nesupras.
Kol kas nepranešama kiek laiko trunka pereiti „Cyberpunk 2077“ žaidimą, bet kūrėjai ramina, kad turinio tikrai užteks. Be papildomos istorijos bus pilna ir kitų užsiėmimų.
„CD Projekt Red“:
I’m actually not sure. We have a lot. We have tiers of different kinds of content. We have our main quest and story, we have our side jobs. You’re going to go through those and there are going to be things that are pretty meaty. We have a lot of smaller quests, and this is why it’s difficult to answer the question, because there’s a lot.
Then we’ve got smaller activities and things like that that you can get involved with. There’s a lot. It’s like the question of ‘How big Night City is?’ and the answer is ‘Big!’, but how do you contextualize that? I could give you a number but it really wouldn’t answer your question, so I’m just going to say there’s a lot of content in Cyberpunk 2077, a tremendous amount of content in fact, a lot of things you can do.
In terms of hours, I don’t really have an answer for you right now. We’re playing through the game right now. In terms of the difference between a completionist run and a main story run….We do know that the main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3, because we got a lot of complaints about The Witcher 3’s main story being just too long. Looking at the metrics, you see tremendous amounts of people played through that game really far but never made it to the end. We want you to see the whole story, so we did shorten the main story. But we have lots to do and in terms of a completionist run, I just don’t have that number.
Mes taip pat jau turime ir rekomenduojamus sisteminius reikalavimus, kurie tikrai nėra gąsdinantys. Tiesa, labiausiai tikėtina, rekomenduojami reikalavimai yra skirti 1080p raiškai ir 60 kadrų per sekundę. Tad norint pasimėgauti žaidimu užteks GTX 1060 6 GB lygio vaizdo plokštės ir šiuolaikinio 4 branduolių procesoriaus.
Minimalūs sisteminiai reikalavimai:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3570k or AMD FX-8310
- Memory: 8GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Storage: 70GB, SDD Recommended
Rekomenduojami sisteminiai reikalavimai:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Memory: 12GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury
- Storage: 70GB SSD
Taaip, trumpesnė, bet visai kitoks žaidimas, tai manau, kad ir taip bus ką veikti ir tyrinėti. O sisteminiai reikalavimai kažkaip per maži. Realiai galėčiau sėdėti su savo RTX 1070 ir būtų gerai, nors abejoju. 😀
Aš nesidomėjau, kokiai rezoliucijai ir fps ten tiksliai jie paskelbti, bet rekomenduojami bus 1080p high 30 fps arba 60 fps. Kažkaip mažai tikėtina, kad GTX 1060 darytų 60 fps, nes net Witcheryje tiek nedaro, tad manau, kad čia bus 1080p@30fps. Tad norint padorių kadrų ir naudoti ultra nustatymus reikės tirkai kažko geriau net ir 1080p raiškoje. Tik spekuliacija ir greiti pamąstymai.