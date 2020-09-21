„Cyberpunk 2077“ pagrindinė istorija bus trumpesnė nei „Witcher 3“ žaidime

„CD Projekt Red“ pranešė, kad „Cyberpunk 2077“ pagrindinė istorija bus kiek trumpesnė nei „Witcher 3“ žaidime. Tai daroma dėl to, kad nemaža dalis žaidėjų skundėsi, kad jie negalėjo pabaigti „Witcher 3“ žaidimo, nes jis buvo per ilgas. Žinoma, tikri „Witcher“ fanai tokio skundo tikrai nesupras.

Kol kas nepranešama kiek laiko trunka pereiti „Cyberpunk 2077“ žaidimą, bet kūrėjai ramina, kad turinio tikrai užteks. Be papildomos istorijos bus pilna ir kitų užsiėmimų.

„CD Projekt Red“:

I’m actually not sure. We have a lot. We have tiers of different kinds of content. We have our main quest and story, we have our side jobs. You’re going to go through those and there are going to be things that are pretty meaty. We have a lot of smaller quests, and this is why it’s difficult to answer the question, because there’s a lot.

Then we’ve got smaller activities and things like that that you can get involved with. There’s a lot. It’s like the question of ‘How big Night City is?’ and the answer is ‘Big!’, but how do you contextualize that? I could give you a number but it really wouldn’t answer your question, so I’m just going to say there’s a lot of content in Cyberpunk 2077, a tremendous amount of content in fact, a lot of things you can do.

In terms of hours, I don’t really have an answer for you right now. We’re playing through the game right now. In terms of the difference between a completionist run and a main story run….We do know that the main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3, because we got a lot of complaints about The Witcher 3’s main story being just too long. Looking at the metrics, you see tremendous amounts of people played through that game really far but never made it to the end. We want you to see the whole story, so we did shorten the main story. But we have lots to do and in terms of a completionist run, I just don’t have that number.