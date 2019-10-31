„Intel Core i9-9900KS“ apžvalgų suvestinė
Vakar pasirodė „Intel Core i9-9900KS“ procesorių apžvalgos. Jų nėra tiek daug kaip išleidžiant naują vaizdo plokštę, bet bendram vaizdui susidaryti užtenka ir kelių apžvalgų. Kaip jau žinojome anksčiau, „Core i9-9900KS“ yra tas pats i9-9900K procesorius tik su kilsteltų visų branduolių dažniu iki 5 GHz. Galima sakyti, kad procesoriui tiesiog įjungtas MCE. Tai leidžia turėti papildomus 300 MHz prie visų branduolių turbo dažnio. Esant tik kiek didesniam dažniui matome ir tik šiek tiek geresnius rezultatus i9-9900KS lyginant prieš i9-9900K. Iš apžvalgų nesunku pastebėtu, kad „Intel Core i9-9900KS“ tikrai gali pasiūlyti didesnes elektros sąnaudas, bet tai entuziastams nėra labai svarbu, perkantys tokį procesorių pasirūpins ir jo aušinimu. Kadangi „Intel Core i9-9900KS“ bus tik šiek tiek brangesnis už i9-9900K, tai daro jį visai svarstytinu variantu, jei reikia geriausio procesoriaus žaidimams.
„Intel Core i9-9900KS“ apžvalgos
