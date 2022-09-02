„Intel“ grafikos procesorių kūrimo komanda jau dirba ties „Battlemage“ ir „Celestial“ architektūromis

Interviu su „PC Gamer“ „Intel“ darbuotojas Tom Petersen pasakoja apie dabartinę ARC grafikos procesorių kūrimo padėtį. Nors didžioji dalis tvarkyklių komandos šiuo metu dirba su „Alchemist“, grafikos procesorių ir projektavimo komanda žiūri į naujas kartas.

Iki šiol „Intel ARC“ išleidimas buvo visiška netvarka. Naujosios „ARC A7“ serijos grafikos kortų, kurios turėjo debiutuoti šią vasarą, vis dar nėra. Dar blogiau, „Intel“ net nepaskelbė visų savo staliniams kompiuteriams skirtų grafikos procesorių specifikacijų ar net kainų.

Šiuo metu prie „Alchemist“ dirbanti „Intel“ tvarkyklių komanda jau atliko įspūdingą darbą. Vienintelis bendrovės staliniams kompiuteriams skirtas „Arc A380“ modelis palyginti neblogai palaiko DX12 arba „Vulkan“ API naudojančius žaidimus. Tačiau daugelis žaidimų vis dar turi erzinančių problemų, kurių ištaisymas paprasčiausiai užtrunka.

„Intel“ grafikos procesorių kūrimo komanda dirba prie naujos kartos, o tai reiškia prie „Battlemage“ architektūros, kuri turėtų pasirodyti 2023-2024 m. Nedidelė komandos dalis jau dirba prie „Celestial“ architektūros, kuri greičiausiai pasirodys po 2024 m.

We’re not going anywhere on our discrete business. And our discrete business is the basic technology development that goes both into the data center and integrated GPUs. I feel like there’s a lot of FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) out there. I’d just like to be clear: we’re not going anywhere.

The thing I happen to believe—Pat, and I, and Roger, and Lisa, and Ryan, everybody is aligned on the idea—that graphics is a critical technology to the client, is a critical technology to the data center, and we want to start competing in the mainstream area where our competitors are making a ton of money. So all three of those things are critically important for Intel.

Most of our ASIC team is on Battlemage. A small portion of it is on our future, which is Celestial. And then there’s a very small portion on Alchemist today, but they’re kind of different function sets. So like a board and, what I’ll call, chip teams are on Alchemist right now. Kind of think of it as getting our board just right, getting our BIOS just right, making all the final tuning. But the bulk of our design team is on Battlemage.

Our plan is to start here. And then we add on top and then we add on top. And it’s not a really hard strategy to understand because we’re starting with the volume segment of the market, and then we’ll grow into more high-performance segments over time.

— Intel’s Tom Peterson, Source: PCGamer