„Intel“: „Haswell“ ir „Broadwell“ sistemos gali dažniau persikrauti

Vis dar nebaigiame „Google Project Zero“ surastų saugumo spragų temos. Visai neseniai rašėme, kad saugumo atnaujinimai problemų sukėlė senų AMD „Athlon“ procesorių savininkams, bet, panašu, kad šių atnaujinimų yra paveikti ir „Haswell“ bei „Broadwell“ procesorių naudotojai.

„Intel“ generalinis direktorius Brian Krzanich pranešė, kad kompanija gauna pranešimus iš naudotojų apie dažniau persikraunančias sistemas su „Haswell“ ir „Broadwell“ procesoriais po saugumo atnaujinimų. Sunku suprasti, kodėl mėlyni mirties ekranai (BSOD) įvardinti kaip dažnesni sistemos persikrovimai. „Intel“ jau aiškinasi, kur yra problemos šaknys ir suradus nesuderinamumo šaltinį bus išleisti reikalingi atnaujinimai pasitelkiant įprastus kanalus.

We have received reports from a few customers of higher system reboots after applying firmware updates. Specifically, these systems are running Intel Broadwell and Haswell CPUs for both client and data center. We are working quickly with these customers to understand, diagnose and address this reboot issue. If this requires a revised firmware update from Intel, we will distribute that update through the normal channels. We are also working directly with data center customers to discuss the issue.