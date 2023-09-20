„Meteor Lake“ procesoriai bus oficialiai išleidžiami gruodžio 14 d.
„Intel“ atskleidė savo naujus mobiliuosius „Core“ procesorius kodiniu pavadinimu „Meteor Lake“, kurie turėtų pasirodyti gruodžio 14 d. Šie procesoriai bus pirmieji, kuriuose bus naudojamas naujasis „Intel“ 4 technologinis procesas, pagrįstas EUV litografija ir pasižymintis didesniu našumu bei energijos vartojimo efektyvumu. Jie taip pat bus pirmieji, kuriuose bus naudojamas išskaidytas dizainas, t. y. skirtingi lusto komponentai bus gaminami naudojant skirtingas litografijas ir sudedami kartu naudojant „Intel“ 3D „Foveros“ pakavimo technologiją.
„Intel Meteor Lake“ procesoriai bus pirmoji procesorių serija, kurios pavadinime atsisakoma „i“ ženklo. Būsimieji „Core Ultra“ procesoriai turės „Arc“ grafikos architektūrą (Xe-LPG), „Redwood Cove P“ branduolius ir „Crestmont E“ branduolius. Taip pat SoC luste bus specialūs didelio efektyvumo E branduoliai.
„Intel“ patvirtina, kad „Meteor Lake“ palaikys PCIe Gen5 sąsają, USB4 ir „Thunderbolt 4“.
New AI Experiences Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors
Intel will usher in the age of the AI PC with the upcoming Intel Core Ultra processors, code-named Meteor Lake, featuring Intel’s first integrated neural processing unit, or NPU, for power-efficient AI acceleration and local inference on the PC. Intel confirmed Core Ultra will launch Dec. 14. The details:
Core Ultra delivers low-latency AI compute that is connectivity-independent with stronger data privacy.
Core Ultra integrates an NPU into client silicon for the first time. The NPU is built to enable low power and high quality and provide entirely new PC experiences. It is ideal for workloads migrating from the CPU that need higher quality or efficiency, or for workloads that would typically run in the cloud due to lack of efficient client compute.
Core Ultra represents an inflection point in Intel’s client processor roadmap: It’s the first client chiplet design enabled by Foveros packaging technology. In addition to the NPU and major advances in power-efficient performance thanks to Intel 4 process technology, the new processor brings discrete-level graphics performance with onboard Intel® Arc™ graphics.
Core Ultra’s disaggregated architecture delivers a balance of performance and power across AI-driven tasks:
The GPU has performance parallelism and throughput, ideal for AI infused in media, 3D applications and the render pipeline.
The NPU is a dedicated low-power AI engine for sustained AI and AI offload.
The CPU has a fast response ideal for lightweight, single-inference low-latency AI tasks.
Intel highlighted a collaboration with Acer to bring AI to its upcoming Core Ultra systems showcasing how the new “Acer Parallax” software feature uses the NPU to add a 3D look and feel to user images.
