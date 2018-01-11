„Microsoft“ atskleidė kiek sulėtės sistemos po „Meltdown“ ir „Spectre“ pataisymų

„Microsoft“ visiems praneša, kad senesnės operacinės sistemos, tokios kaip „Windwos 7“ ar „Windows 8“, po pataisymų sulėtės daugiau nei „Windows 10“. Dėl tokių pranešimų nesunku įžvelgti „Microsoft“ norą dar daugiau naudotojų pervilioti į „Windows 10“ operacinę sistemą.

Programinės įrangos gigantas sako, kad kompiuteris su „Windows 10“ ir nauju „Skylake“ ar „Kaby Lake“ procesoriumi po atnaujinimo praras tik vienaženklį procentą spartos ir to naudotojai nepastebės. Jei kompiuteris yra su senesniu kaip 2015 metais išleistu procesoriumi, pvz „Haswell“, sulėtėjimą bus galima pastebėti, nes kai kuriuos užduotys bus vykdomos kur kas lėčiau.

Jei kompiuteryje „Windows 7“ ar „Windows 8“ operacinė sistema ir „Haswell“ ar senesnis procesorius naudotojai sistemos sulėtėjimą tikrai pastebės. Taip mus tikina „Microsoft“.

In general, our experience is that Variant 1 and Variant 3 mitigations have minimal performance impact, while Variant 2 remediation, including OS and microcode, has a performance impact.

Here is the summary of what we have found so far:

* With Windows 10 on newer silicon (2016-era PCs with Skylake, Kabylake or newer CPU), benchmarks show single-digit slowdowns, but we don’t expect most users to notice a change because these percentages are reflected in milliseconds.

* With Windows 10 on older silicon (2015-era PCs with Haswell or older CPU), some benchmarks show more significant slowdowns, and we expect that some users will notice a decrease in system performance.

* With Windows 8 and Windows 7 on older silicon (2015-era PCs with Haswell or older CPU), we expect most users to notice a decrease in system performance.

* Windows Server on any silicon, especially in any IO-intensive application, shows a more significant performance impact when you enable the mitigations to isolate untrusted code within a Windows Server instance. This is why you want to be careful to evaluate the risk of untrusted code for each Windows Server instance, and balance the security versus performance tradeoff for your environment.