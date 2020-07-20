„Microsoft“ sustabdė „Xbox One X“ ir „Xbox One S“ konsolių gamybą

„Microsoft“ oficialiai pranešė, kad nebegamins esamos kartos „Xbox One X“ ir „Xbox One S“ skaitmeninės versijos žaidimų konsolių, o įprasta „Xbox One S“ versija bus ir toliau gaminama ir pardavinėjama globaliai. Visa tai atlikta norint kuo geriau pasiruošti sekančios kartos konsolių išleidimui. Menka paslaptis, kad „Microsoft“ ruošia naują konsolių kartą išleisti metų pabaigoje. Kiek dabar žinome, turėtume sulaukti dviejų „Xbox Series X“ žaidimų kompiuterių. Viena konsolė turėtų būti labai galinga ir tikriausiai labai brangi, o kita versija bus silpnesnė, bet tuo pačiu pigesnė. Jų kainos kol kas nėra žinomos.

Kompanijos prieš išleisdamos naują produktą visada nori išsivalyti sandėlius, todėl iš anksčiau sustabdo gamybą, kad būtų parduota kuo daugiau gyvavimo ciklą baigiančių produktų.

At Xbox, we’re making massive investments to forge the future of gaming—a future that puts the player at the center of the Xbox experience. We continue to build great games for Xbox One. We continue to build out Game Pass, now with more than 10 million members across Xbox console and PC. We’re previewing Project xCloud in 15 countries so gamers can play games with their friends on any device. And we’re working hard on the next-generation of console gaming with Xbox Series X—the fastest, most powerful console we’ve ever built which includes backward compatibility with thousands of Xbox games and all Xbox One accessories. As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally. Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability.