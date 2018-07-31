Naujų „GeForce“ vaizdo plokščių atskleidimas rugpjūčio 20 d.

Pagaliau tampa aišku, kada „nVidia“ atskleis savo naujas „GeForce“ vaizdo plokštes, skirtas žaidėjams. „nVidia“ praneša, kad rugpjūčio 20 dieną „Gamescom“ parodoje išgirsime apie „GeForce“ įrangą (vaizdo plokštes) ir dar sulauksime neįtikėtinų siurprizų.

Tokių renginių metų sukviečiami įvairūs žurnalistai ir jiems išdalinami testavimo pavyzdžiai, bent taip būdavo iki šiol. Dar neaišku, ar informacija pateikta renginyje bus atvira visiems.

Seniau buvo kalbama, kad naujos „nVidia“ vaizdo plokštės turi būti išleidžiamos rugpjūčio 30 dieną, tad 10 dienų iki tol vyksiantis šių produktų atskleidimas atrodo tikėtinas.

NVIDIA/Eventbrite,

Location will be disclosed closer to the event. Stay tuned to your inbox and GeForce.com for further info!

Festivities kick off at 6PM CET on Monday, Aug. 20. The venue is subject to capacity limits and entry will be first-come, first-served, so plan to get there early. Limit one ticket per person.

This event will be filled with awesome new PC games running on the latest GeForce hardware, cool stage presentations, food and drinks, and some spectacular surprises.

NVIDIA

The world’s biggest gaming expo, Gamescom 2018, runs August 21-25 in Cologne, Germany. And GeForce will loom large there — at our Gamescom booth, Hall 10.1, Booth E-072; at our partners’ booths, powering the latest PC games; and at our own off-site GeForce Gaming Celebration that starts the day before.

The event will be loaded with new, exclusive, hands-on demos of the hottest upcoming games, stage presentations from the world’s biggest game developers, and some spectacular surprises.

To join in, simply head here, register, and turn up for the start of the festivities on Monday, Aug. 20. Doors open at 5.30pm CET and the fun starts at 6pm. There’s limited space, so make sure you arrive early. Can’t make it in person? Don’t worry, it will be livestreamed.

If you somehow choose to miss Monday’s epic event, the festivities continue on Tuesday at 10am, and run clear through to 5pm. Again, space is strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure you and your clan members turn up early to go hands-on with the spectacular PC-powered demos of the most-anticipated, yet-to-be-released games.