Naujų „nVidia“ vaizdo plokščių reikėtų laukti trečiame 2020 metų ketvirtyje

„China Times“ buvo paskelbę publikaciją, kurioje buvo teigiama, kad „nVidia“ RTX 3000 vaizdo plokščių seriją išleis kažkada trečiame šių metų ketvirtyje. Maždaug rugsėjo-spalio mėnesiais. Tada jau turėtų būti suvaldyta COVID-19 situacija, o kompanijos partneriai turėtų būti išpardavę senas RTX 2000 serijos vaizdo plokštes. Dabar šis straipsnis jau pašalintas, bet informacija spėjo pasklisti internete.

Išvada dėl „nVidia“ planų buvo padaryta, nes jos partneriai jau pradėjo mažinti esamos kartos vaizdo plokščių atsargas. Tai tikrai geras indikatorius apie galimą naujos kartos vaizdo plokščių pasirodymą, nes „nVidia“ partneriai tikrai nenori turėti didelio senų vaizdo plokščių kiekio kuomet pasirodys nauja karta.

Iš „nVidia“ su pirma „Ampere“ banga reikėtų laukti trijų spartos pakopų vaizdo plokščių. Gali nutikti ir taip, kad „nVidia“ RTX 3000 serijos išleidimą ištęs net per tris ketvirčius, kiekviename pristatant po vieną spartos pakopą. Tokiu būdu pirma išleidimo banga baigsis tik 2021 metų pirmame ketvirtyje.

Pirmiausiai pasikeitimai dėl vaizdo plokščių atsargų buvo pastebėti pas ASUS. Ši kompanija ne tik sumažino savo vaizdo plokščių atsargas, bet ir nurėžė kainas. Jų pavyzdžiu pasekė „Gigabyte“ ir MSI. Teigiama, kad atsargų mažinimas neliečia vaizdo plokščių, esančių žemiau RTX serijos (GTX 1660/1650), nes jos tikrai nebus pakeistos išėjus pirmai „Ampere“ bangai.

„China Times“:

After NVIDIA confirmed that the delayed GTC 2020 theme speech will be held in mid-May, the graphics card market has heard that as soon as the second quarter of the third quarter, at least three new generations of Ampere architecture GPUs will be introduced, which replace the previous generation RTX 2080 / 2070 high-end graphics card series, the first wave of new products are expected to be listed before the end of the third quarter, until the first quarter of next year, there are new products in the quarter after quarter.

Among the three major manufacturers in Taiwan, Asus, which took the lead in a significant decline, has cut the spot prices of the RTX 2060 and 2080 channels since mid-April to NT $ 10,000 and NT $ 16,000 respectively, followed by GIGABYTE and MSI Also had to revise the selling price.

At present, the high-end graphics card market is still mainly based on the RTX 20 series Super version series, of which the price of the RTX 2070/2080 Super is still more than NT $ 20,000 or more, so the spot price has been reduced to 15,000 yuan price RTX 2080 graphics card The selling price turns to fragrant (more attractive).

Channel operators estimate that the overall graphics card shipments of all three players will decline in April. Under the leading resource price reduction of ASUS, the pace of dismantling old products is also expected to be slightly faster. The ranking of China’s graphics card sales will remain As the top manufacturer in Taiwan, GIGABYTE and MSI are also accelerating both non-Super version of the RTX 20 / GTX 16 series in stock. The goal is to convert the mainstream market to the next generation of the RTX 30 series in the third quarter.

-China Times (Translated by Google Translate)