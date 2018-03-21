„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 391.24 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Pasirodė naujos tvarkyklės iš „nVidia“. Jos turi GeForce Game Ready 391.24 WHQL pavadinimą ir pagrinde yra skirtos „Sea of Thieves“ žaidimo palaikymui. Kaip visada, dar gauname ir įvairiausių žinomų klaidų pataisymų. Kitam kartui pataisyti jų liko irgi liko nemažai. Abu sąrašai, kaip ir parsisiuntimo nuorodos, kiek žemiau.
Ištaisytos problemos
- [HTC Vive][Oculus Rift]: The VR headset stops working after several launches of the application or after resume from system Hibernate mode. [200395208/2048746]
- [NVIDIA Freestyle]: NVIDIA Freestyle not enabled for supported games. [2068793]
- [Media Player Classic Home Cinema]: When launching a video, the system stutters momentarily. [2070328]
- [G-SYNC]: Alt-tabbing windowed games with G-SYNC enabled and V-Sync ON ingame causes stuttering and drop in frame rate. [2053877]
- [Firefox]: Driver TDR error may occur when using Firefox. [2049523]
- [Notebook][Surface Laptop]:Blue-screen crash may occur when installing the driver. [200392051]
- [Volta GPU]: The display flickers continuously after disabling and enabling the GPU using Device Manager, or when rebooting the system [200391003]
- [GeForce GTX 1060][Rise of Tomb Raider]: Flickering/corruption occurs when opening the in-game options UI. [200351146]
Žinomos problemos
- [NVIDIA TITAN V][G-Sync]: G-Sync displays may go blank when switching between different overclocked memory clocks multiple times. [200361272] [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
- [GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a
Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]
- [Pascal GPUs][Gears of War 4]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing the game.
[2008731]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Doom]: The game crashes due to the driver reverting to OpenGL 1.1 when HDR is enabled. [2049623]
„GeForce Game Ready 391.24 WHQL“ parsisiuntimo nuorodos:
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (443 MB)
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Parsisiųsti (346 MB)
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (403 MB)
- Windows 7 32-bit
- Parsisiųsti (329 MB)
