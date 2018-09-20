„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 411.63 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Kartu su naujomis RTX vaizdo plokštėmis sulaukėme ir joms skirtų tvarkyklių. „nVidia“ jas laikė paslaptyje ir duodavo tik apžvalgininkams, kurie pasirašo neatskleidimo susitarimą. Dabar „GeForce Game Ready 411.63 WHQL“ tvarkykles gali gauti visi, kas nori. Nuorodos yra žemiau.
Be to, kad su „GeForce Game Ready 411.63 WHQL“ tvarkyklėmis gauname RTX vaizdo plokščių palaikymą, ši programinė įranga tinka ir senesnėms vaizdo plokštėms. Tvarkyklės siūlo optimalią spartą „Assassin’s Creed Odyssey“, „Forza Horizon 4“ ir „FIFA 19“ žaidimuose.
„GeForce Game Ready 411.63 WHQL“ parsisiuntimo nuorodos
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (517 MB)
- Windows 8/7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (468 MB)
Fixed Issues
- Using power monitoring in GPU monitor tools causes micro stutter. [2110289/2049879]
- [Monster Hunter World]: Low frame rate in the game. [2335958]
- [Tom Clancy’s The Division]: Graphics corruption occurs when using NVIDIA Gameworks settings. [2005096]
- [Call of duty WW II ][1×3 Surround]: The center Surround display renders black screen. [200370257]
- [Planetside 2][G-SYNC]: G-SYNC does not work with the game. [2221050]
- [ARCHICAD][OpenGL]: The OpenGL driver crashes the application. [2093819]
- [GeForce GTX 1080Ti]: Random DPC watchdog violation error when using multiple GPUs on motherboards with PLX chips. [2079538]
- [YouTube][Mosaic with Sync]: Secondary GPU doesn’t render video content on fullscreen YouTube video. [200402117]
Known Issues
- [GeForce GTX 1060]AV receiver switches to 2-channel stereo mode after 5 seconds of audio idle. [2204857]
- [Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox.[2107201]
- [Windows Media Player][Notebook][MSHybrid]: The application crashes when run on the integrated graphics after setting the NVIDIA GPU Graphics settings to High Performance. [200450782]
- [Final Fantasy XV benchmark]: The benchmark exits fails with a “Failed to initialize DLSS Library” error when running in DLSS mode. [200448245]
To work around,
a Delete the file Program Files/NVIDIA Corporation/installer2.ngxcore/NGXCoreEtx.dll
b Perform a Clean or Express installation of the NVIDIA driver.
- [Turing GPU][[Netflix]: Playback resolution doesn’t show 4K bit rates when using a USB-C-HDMI connection. [200449656]
- [Turing GPU][Photoshop CC]: Corruption occurs after increasing image size.
[200428197]
Product Compatibility
- GeForce 20 Series
GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080
- NVIDIA TITAN Series
NVIDIA TITAN V, NVIDIA TITAN Xp, NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal), GeForce GTX TITAN, GeForce GTX TITAN X, GeForce GTX TITAN Black, GeForce GTX TITAN Z
- GeForce 10 Series
GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050, GeForce GT 1030
- GeForce 900 Series
GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950
- GeForce 700 Series
GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 770, GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce GT 740, GeForce GT 730, GeForce GT 720, GeForce GT 710
- GeForce 600 Series
GeForce GTX 690, GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 660 Ti, GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 645, GeForce GT 640, GeForce GT 635, GeForce GT 630
