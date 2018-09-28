„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 411.70 WHQL“ tvarkykles
„nVidia“ išleidžia naujas tvarkykles pavadinimu „GeForce Game Ready 411.70 WHQL“. Jos pagrinde skirtos trims žaidimams optimizuoti: „Assassin’s Creed Odyssey“, „Forza Horizon 4“ and „FIFA 19“. Su šiomis tvarkyklėmis paminėtuose žaidimuose „nVidia“ žada optimalią spartą, bet spartos skaičių nepateikia. Su „GeForce Game Ready 411.70 WHQL“ dar gauname CUDA 10.0, Vulkan 1.1, Vulkan HDR ir OpenGL 4.6 palaikymą. Kaip visada, pateikiamas ir žinomų problemų sąrašas bei jau išspręsti nesklandumai.
„GeForce Game Ready 411.70 WHQL“ tvarkykles:
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (520 MB)
- Windows 8/7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (469 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [Turing GPU][Photoshop CC]: Corruption occurs in the application after increasingt he image size. [200428197]
- [GeForce RTX 2080[PUBG]: Flickering occurs in the game. [200452381]
- [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti]: Video decoding performance has decreased. [2396479]
Known Issues
- [GeForce GTX 1060]AV receiver switches to 2-channel stereo mode after 5 seconds of audio idle. [2204857]
- [GeForce GTX 1080Ti]: Random DPC watchdog violation error when using multiple GPUs on motherboards with PLX chips. [2079538]
- [Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox. [2107201]
- [Windows Media Player][Notebook][MSHybrid]: The application crashes when run on the integrated graphics after setting the NVIDIA GPU Graphics settings to High Performance. [200450782]
- [Final Fantasy XV benchmark]: The benchmark exits fails with a “Failed to initialize DLSS Library” error when running in DLSS mode. [200448245]
To work around,
a Delete the file Program Files/NVIDIA Corporation/installer2.ngxcore/NGXCoreEtx.dll
b Perform a Clean or Express installation of the NVIDIA driver.
- [Turing GPU][[Netflix]: Playback resolution doesn’t show 4K bit rates when using a USB-C-HDMI connection. [200449656]
Idomu ar GTX970 šie atnaujinimai bereikalingi..kad blogiau nepasidarytu..