„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 416.81 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Dar vienas tvarkyklių atnaujinimas iš „nVidia“. Šios naujos „GeForce Game Ready 416.81 WHQL“ tvarkyklės pagrindine skirtos suteikti optimalią spartą „Battlefield V“ žaidime nuo pat pirmos dienos. Dar šios tvarkyklės turi būti aktualios RTX 2080 TI vaizdo plokščių ir G-Sync naudotojams, nes pataisyta klaida, kai šis derinys sukelia mėlyną mirties ekraną (BSOD). „nVidia“ pateikia ir visą ištaisytų klaidų sąrašą. Tuo pačiu atskleidžiamos ir likusios problemos.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 416.81 WHQL“
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (520 MB)
- Windows 8/7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (475 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [Windows Defender Application Guard][vGPU][Surround]: Edge Browser with Application Guard cannot be opened when Surround is enabled. [200443580]
- [Turing GPU]: Multi-monitor idle power draw is very high. [2400161]
- [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti][G-Sync]: Blue-screen crash may occur when exiting games when using a G-Sync monitor with a non-G-Sync monitor. [2431628]
- [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti]: Stuttering occurs with HEVC video playback. [2414594]
- [GeForce GTX 970]: When audio playback is paused, audio receiver switches from multi-channel to stereo. Increased period from 5 seconds to 10 seconds. [2327715]
- [GeForce GTX 1060]AV receiver switches to 2-channel stereo mode after 5 seconds of audio idle. [2204857]
- [SLI][NVIDIA TITAN X][NVENC]: Recording and streaming of NVENC applications do not work. [2421622]
- [DirectX 11 games]: Mouse cursor causes FPS to go out of sync with windowed GSync.
[2411009]
- [ARK Survival]: Improved game stability. [2420789]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Improved game stability. [2416743]
- [Witcher 3 Wild Hunt]: Flickering occurs during gameplay. [200455193]
- [Monster Hunter World]: Corruption is seen when Volume Rendering is off. [2400914]
- [Far Cry 5]: Flickering occurs during gameplay. [2400207]
Known Issues
- ]SLI[[GeForce RTX 2080/2080Ti]: Single GPU response slows down after enabling/ disabling SLI, requiring system reboot. [2384948]
- [GeForce GTX 1080Ti]: Random DPC watchdog violation error when using multiple GPUs on motherboards with PLX chips. [2079538]
- [GeForce GTX 780]: Activity on the desktop lags. [2423588]
- [SLI][HDR][Battlefield 1]: With HDR enabled, the display turns pink after changing the refresh rate from 144 Hz to 120 Hz using in-game settings. [200457196]
- [Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox. [2107201]
- [G-Sync]: G-sync may not disengage after exiting games. [2418574]
