AMD išleidžia „Radeon Software Adrenalin 18.11.1 Beta“ tvarkykles
AMD irgi išleidžia naujas tvarkykles – „Radeon Software Adrenalin 18.11.1 Beta“. Šios taip pat skirtos pagerinti spartą „Battlefield V“ žaidime, AMD praneša apie 8-9 % didesnę spartą naujas tvarkykles lyginant su senomis. Tuo pačiu 3 % pagerinama sparta „Hitman 2“ žaidime bei suteikiamas oficialus palaikymas „Fallout 76“ žaidimui.
„Radeon Software Adrenalin 18.11.1 Beta“ tvarkykles rasite AMD tinklapyje.
Fixed Issues
- When using Radeon Overlay on system configurations with the latest Windows 10 October 2018 Update some users may experience intermittent instability or game crashes.
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins may experience an application crash while launching or playing the game in Windows 7.
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus may experience corruption when viewing lava or water.
- Strange Brigade may experience intermittent application crashes when using DirectX 12 API
Known Issues
- Radeon Overlay may not appear when toggled on systems with multiple displays when Battlefield V is running.
- Some systems running multiple displays may experience mouse lag when at least one display is enabled but powered off.
- Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products may experience elevated memory clocks during system idle.
- This driver does not support Microsoft PIX. Microsoft PIX users please refer to AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.3
