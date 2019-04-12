„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 425.31 WHQL“ tvarkykles
„nVidia“ vėl atnaujina programinę įrangą savo vaizdo plokštėms. „GeForce Game Ready 425.31 WHQL“ tvarkyklės siūlo optimalią spartą „Anno 1800“ žaidime, o taip pat įgaliną Ray Tracing apdorojimą su GTX 1060 6 GB ir galingesnėmis vaizdo plokštėmis. Apie tai kiek plačiau kitoje naujienoje. Su „GeForce Game Ready 425.31 WHQL“ gauname ir įvairių pataisymų, tuo pačiu skelbiamas ir žinomų problemų sąrašas.
„GeForce Game Ready 425.31 WHQL“ parsisiuntimo nuorodos:
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (553 MB)
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (507 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [SLI][Adobe]: With SLI enabled, artifacts may appear in Adobe applications. [2533911]
- [ARK Survival Evolved]: Fixed random crashes on GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs. [2453173]
- [Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands]: The game crashes when accessing the inventory menu. [2404783]
- [The Witcher 3]: Blue-screen crash occurs randomly with Bad Pool error during gameplay. [2449346]
- [The Evil Within 2]: Artifacts appear when Texture Filtering is set to High Quality in the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2526817]
- [Fabfilter plugins]: Applications crash when using the Fabfilter plugin. [2532725]
- [ASUS ROG Strix GL702VS notebooks]: Fixed corrupted graphics in games on ASUS ROG Strix GL702VS notebooks. [2535373]
- [Titan X][GTA V][Stereo]: With Stereo enabled, OUT of Memory message appears when launching the application. [200317778]
Known Issues
- [Surround][G-SYNC][Pascal GPU]: G-SYNC does not engage when using Surround resolution. [200505986]
- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: When the 3D Settings page->Vertical Sync setting is set to Adaptive Sync (half refresh rate), V-Sync works only at the native refresh rate after rebooting the system. [2543187]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][Ansel]: Invoking Ansel in the game causes the game to slow down or crash. [2507125]
- Random desktop flicker occurs on some multi-display PCs [2453059]
- The desktop on the primary monitor flickers when playing videos on the secondary monitor. [2552316]
ot laikai drivers 500 mb
įdomu kiek pascaliai vėl sulėtės.