„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 430.64 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Dar vienas tvarkyklių atnaujinimas iš „nVidia“. Jei turite senesnes 430.39 tvarkykles, tai jums būtinai reikia atsinaujinti į „GeForce Game Ready 430.64 WHQL“. Visa tai dėl to, nes senesnės tvarkyklės turi nesklandumų ir tai lemia didesnį nei įprasta procesoriaus naudojimą. „GeForce Game Ready 430.64 WHQL“ dar siūlo ir kitų pataisymų, o taip pat optimalią spartą „RAGE 2“, „Total War: Three Kingdoms“ ir „World War Z“ žaidimuose.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 430.64 WHQL“
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (537 MB)
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (492 MB)
Fixed Issues
- Fixes higher CPU usage by NVDisplay.Container.exe introduced in 430.39 driver. [2577118]
- [3DMark Time Spy]: Flickering observed when benchmark is launched. [200511272]
- [BeamNG]: The application crashes when the game is launched. [2575392]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: The game freezes when launched in SLI mode. [2575536]
- [Hitman 2 DirectX 12]: The game crashes. [2584342]
- The desktop flickers when videos are played on the secondary monitor. [2552316
2565509]
Known Issues
- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: When the 3D Settings page->Vertical Sync setting is set to Adaptive Sync (half refresh rate), V-Sync works only at the native refresh rate after rebooting the system. [2543187]
- [Sniper Elite 4]: Random crashes occur when playing the game. [200485204]
Po savaitės vėl garantuotai naujiena kad vėl kažkokia chujne su draiveriais ir vėl siūstis
Tai kad ar ne prieš savaitę jau buvo fix’as šitai problemai spręsti?
fixas kaip ir neoficialus, jo per „driver update“ neduoda siųstis tinklapyje, tik rankiniu būdu per specialią nuorodą.
Versija fixo buvo beta todėl ir nedavė siūstis per GeForce Experience.