„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 431.36 WHQL“ tvarkykles
„nVidia“ siūlo naujas „Game Ready“ tvarkyklės. Jos turi ne tik optimizacijas „Tom Clancy’s The Division 2“, „Strange Brigade“ ir „Metro Exodus“ žaidimams, bet ir palaiko „RTX 2060 Super“ ir „RTX 2070 Super“ vaizdo plokštes. Tuo pačiu, „GeForce Game Ready 431.36 WHQL“ tvarkyklės prideda SLI profilį „F1 2019“ žaidimui. Tvarkyklės taip pat turi įvairių pataisymų, skelbiamas ir likusių problemų sąrašas.
„GeForce Game Ready 431.36 WHQL“ tvarkyklės
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (542 MB)
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (496 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [GeForce Experience]: FPS Counters appear in the Windows Start Menu for certain applications after upgrading to Windows 10 May 2019 Update. [2617230]
- [Notebook]: Fixed BSOD that occurred after waking ASUS GL703GS/ASUS GL502VML notebook from hibernation. [2612106/2540582]
- Code 43 error occurs when installing driver 430.64 on Windows 10 May 2019 Update system with Intel Sandy Bridge CPU. [2606672]
- [Grand Theft Auto V]: The game may experience flickering when MSAA is used. [2583604]
- [Forza Horizon 4]: The game may crash when driving through tunnels. [200515120/200523430]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][Pascal GPU]: The game may crash or experience a TDR when launched on Pascal GPU. [200519081]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Benchmark quits when running with ray tracing is enabled. [2599507]
- [Windows 10 version 1903]: The system does not write a dmp file after a blue-screen crash event. [2636104]
Known Issues
- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: When the 3D Settings page->Vertical Sync setting is set to Adaptive Sync (half refresh rate), V-Sync works only at the native refresh rate after rebooting the system. [2543187]
- [Tom Clancy’s The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode. [2587043/200406322]
- [World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth]: Terrain and icons flicker randomly in the game. [2633205]
- [Mortal Kombat 11]: Random white and green flickering occurs in the game.[2599980]
