„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 441.41 WHQL“ tvarkykles
„nVidia“ visiems siūlo atsinaujinti vaizdo plokščių tvarkykles. Nauja programinė įranga vadinasi „GeForce Game Ready 441.41 WHQL“ ir suteikia optimalią spartą „Halo:Reach“ žaidime. Taip pat su tvarkyklėmis gauname keletą pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau. „nVidia“ taip pat skelbia ir žinomas problemas.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 441.41 WHQL“
- WIN 10 64-bit [Desktop]
- Parsisiųsti (573 MiB)
- WIN 10 64-bit [Mobile]
- Parsisiųsti (573 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [SLI][Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: The benchmark may crash while running in Vulkan mode with SLI enabled and using Ultra graphics settings. [200565367]
- [Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Stalling occurs on some systems with 4-core and 6-core CPUs. [2752394]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: The game may crash when launched in DirectX 12 mode. [200566997]
- [Forza Horizon 4]: “Low streaming bandwidth” error may occur after extended gameplay. [2750515]
Known Issues
- [V-Sync]: V-Sync does not work. [2719115]
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps [2750611]
- [Grand Theft Auto V]: The game frequently crashes.
NVIDIA is working with the application developer to resolve the issue.
