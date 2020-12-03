NVIDIA išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 457.51 WHQL“ tvarkykles
NVIDIA siūlo naują tvarkyklių versiją, kuri ne tik turi RTX 3060 Ti palaikymą, bet ir kelis naudingus pataisymus. Su „GeForce Game Ready 457.51 WHQL“ sutvarkyta mėlyno ekrano klaida kartais atsirandanti pažadinus kompiuterį. Naudojantys „Chrome“ naršyklę ir žiūrintys video galėjo susidurti su mėlyno ekrano klaida, bet ji dabar ištaisyta. NVIDIA taip pat skelbia likusių problemų sąrašą. Apie spartos pagerinimus su „GeForce Game Ready 457.51 WHQL“ tvarkyklėmis nepranešama.
„GeForce Game Ready 457.51 WHQL“ galite parsisiųsti iš žemiau esančių nuorodų.
Fixed Issues
- [NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU]: Blue-screen crash may occur upon waking from sleep. [3173027]
- [Freestyle/Ansel]: After launching and then closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on supported games. [3154362]
- [Chrome Browser]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing or browsing videos from the Chrome browser. [200668076]
- [Notebook]: The Lenovo Y740 notebook displays corruption after waking from sleep. [3178279]
Known Issues
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
