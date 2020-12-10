NVIDIA išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 460.79 WHQL“

NVIDIA siūlo visiems atsinaujinti vaizdo plokščių tvarkykles. Jau, tikriausiai, supratote, kad „GeForce Game Ready 460.79 WHQL“ tvarkyklės yra skirtos „Cyberpunk 2077“ žaidimo palaikymui. Su tvarkyklėmis taip pat gauname nemažai pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau. NVIDIA skelbia ir likusių problemų sąrašą. „GeForce Game Ready 460.79 WHQL“ taip pat turi pasikeitimų valdymo panelėje. Pridėtas fone esančių aplikacijų maksimalių kadarų per sekundę limito nustatymas, o taip pat galime rinktis spalvų tikslumą Display > Adjust Desktop Color Settings skiltyje.

„GeForce Game Ready 460.79 WHQL“ rasite žemiau esančiuose nuorodose.

New Features and Other Changes

NVIDIA Control Panel

Added Background Application Max Frame Rate control (Manage 3D Settings page)

Added Color Accuracy Mode feature (Display > Adjust Desktop Color Settings page)

Fixed Issues

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]

[GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. [3167493]

[GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. [3140329]

[MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos. [3148082]

[5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. [200630939/3182567].

Known Issues