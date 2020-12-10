NVIDIA išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 460.79 WHQL“
NVIDIA siūlo visiems atsinaujinti vaizdo plokščių tvarkykles. Jau, tikriausiai, supratote, kad „GeForce Game Ready 460.79 WHQL“ tvarkyklės yra skirtos „Cyberpunk 2077“ žaidimo palaikymui. Su tvarkyklėmis taip pat gauname nemažai pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau. NVIDIA skelbia ir likusių problemų sąrašą. „GeForce Game Ready 460.79 WHQL“ taip pat turi pasikeitimų valdymo panelėje. Pridėtas fone esančių aplikacijų maksimalių kadarų per sekundę limito nustatymas, o taip pat galime rinktis spalvų tikslumą Display > Adjust Desktop Color Settings skiltyje.
„GeForce Game Ready 460.79 WHQL“ rasite žemiau esančiuose nuorodose.
- WIN 10 64-bit Desktop DOWNLOAD NOW (599 MiB)
- WIN 10 64-bit Mobile DOWNLOAD NOW (599 MiB)
- WIN 10 64-bit (DCH) Desktop DOWNLOAD NOW (626 MiB)
- WIN 10 64-bit (DCH) Mobile DOWNLOAD NOW (626 MiB)
New Features and Other Changes
- NVIDIA Control Panel
- Added Background Application Max Frame Rate control (Manage 3D Settings page)
- Added Color Accuracy Mode feature (Display > Adjust Desktop Color Settings page)
Fixed Issues
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]
- [GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. [3167493]
- [GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. [3140329]
- [MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos. [3148082]
- [5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. [200630939/3182567].
Known Issues
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
- [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477]. To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.
- [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560×1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
- [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in fullscreen mode on a 2560×1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]
