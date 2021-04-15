NVIDIA išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 466.11 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Vėl naujas tvarkyklių leidimas iš NVIDIA. „GeForce Game Ready 466.11 WHQL“ programinė įranga turi „Mortar Shell“ RTX atnaujinimą, kuris įgalina DLSS palaikymą. Dėl to sparta 4K raiškoje didėja iki 130 %. Tvarkyklėse taip pat yra 6 naujų „G-SYNC Compatible“ monitorių palaikymas. „Valorant“ žaidimas gavo „Reflex“ atnaujinimą, tai sumažins bendrą sistemos atsako laiką. Su tvarkyklėmis taip pat skelbimas ir ištaisytų klaidų sąrašas, kaip ir likę nesklandumai.
|MANUFACTURER
|MODEL
|HDR
|SIZE
|LCD Type
|Resolution
|VRR Range
|LG
|27GP950
|Yes
|27″
|IPS
|3840×2160 (4K)
|60-144Hz
|LG
|2021 B1 4K Series
|Yes
|77″/ 65″/ 55″
|OLED
|3840×2160 (4K)
|40-120Hz
|LG
|2021 C1 4K Series
|Yes
|83″/ 77″/ 65″/ 55″/ 48″
|OLED
|3840×2160 (4K)
|40-120Hz
|LG
|2021 G1 4K Series
|Yes
|77″ / 65″ / 55″
|OLED
|3840×2160 (4K)
|40-120Hz
|LG
|2021 Z1 8K Series
|Yes
|88″ / 77″
|OLED
|3840×2160 (4K)
|40-120Hz
|MSI
|MAG301RF
|Yes
|30″
|IPS
|2560×1080 (WFHD)
|60-200Hz
Fixed Issues
- [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218/3230880]
- [Adobe Camera RAW 12.x]: RAW files may show up black in Adobe Lightroom. [3266883/200717265]
- [VR]: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 VR may stutter if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is disabled. [3246674]
- Some displays may show incorrect color levels after booting into Windows. [3285148/3287063]
Known Issues
- [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
- [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
- [Prepar3D]: The application crashes to desktop after launched. [3285067]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
