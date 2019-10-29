„nVidia“ išleidžia „Shield TV“ įrenginį
„nVidia“ išleidžia naują „Shield TV“ įrenginį. Iš tiesų yra dvi įrenginio versijos, paprasta ir „Pro“. Abi jas varys naujas „Tegra X+“ sisteminis lustas. Grafikos procesorius turės 256 branduolius. Priklausomai nuo įrenginio versijos bus 2 GB arba 3 GB atminties.
„Shield TV“ galės transliuoti video 4K raiška. Taip pat dirbtinio intelekto pagalba vaizdas iš 720p ar 1080p bus išdidinamas iki 4K. Įrenginio pagalba dar galėsime pasinaudoti ir „Google Assistant“.
Su „Shield TV“ taip pat bus galima žaisti ir žaidimus. „Shield TV“ yra suderinamas su beveik visais „Google Play“ parduotuvės žaidimais. Beje, įrenginyje yra „Android 9.0“ operacinė sistema. „Shield TV“ per „GeForce Now“ leis transliuoti žaidimus, tad bus galima žaisti net tokius žaidimus, kaip „Assassin’s Creed Odyssey“, „Fortnite“ ar „Rocket League“.
„Shield TV“ kainuoja 150 USD, o „Shield TV Pro“ – 200 USD.
NVIDIA Shield TV
Processor
- NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor with a 256-core NVIDIA GPU and 2 GB RAM
Video Features
- 4K
- Dolby Vision
- 4K HDR Ready
- Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10
- AI-enhanced upscaling for 720p/1080p to 4K up to 30 FPS
- Up to 4K HDR playback at 60 FPS (H.265/HEVC)
- Up to 4K playback at 60 FPS (VP8, VP9, H.264, MPEG1/2)
- Up to 1080p playback at 60 FPS (H.263, MJPEG, MPEG4, WMV9/VC1)
Audio
- Dolby Atmos
- Dolby Audio (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos)
- DTS-X surround sound (pass-through) over HDMI
- High-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/192 kHz over HDMI and USB
- High-resolution audio up-sample to 24-bit/192 kHz over USB
Storage
- 8GB
- Expandable via microSD
Wireless
- 11ac 2×2 MIMO 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.0 + LE
- Captive Portal support
Interfaces
- Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI 2.0b with HDCP 2.2 and CEC support
- MicroSD card slot
Operating System
- Android 9.0 (Pie) powered by Android TV™ with Chromecast 4K built-in
Voice Assistants
- Google Assistant
- Alexa
- Built in Voice Control
Shield Remote
- Microphone for voice search and commands
- Motion-activated backlit buttons
- Bluetooth connectivity
- IR blaster for control of volume and power on TVs, soundbars, or receivers
- Remote locator for finding a lost remote
NVIDIA Shield TV Pro
Processor
- NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor with a 256-core GPU and 3 GB RAM
Video Features
- 4K
- Dolby Vision
- 4K HDR Ready
- Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10
- AI-enhanced upscaling for 720p/1080p to 4K up to 30 FPS
- Up to 4K HDR playback at 60 FPS (H.265/HEVC)
- Up to 4K playback at 60 FPS (VP8, VP9, H.264, MPEG1/2)
- Up to 1080p playback at 60 FPS (H.263, MJPEG, MPEG4, WMV9/VC1)
Audio
- Dolby Atmos
- Dolby Audio Support (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos)
- DTS-X surround sound (pass-through) over HDMI
- High-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/192 kHz over HDMI
Storage
- 16 GB
- Expandable using USB flash or hard drives.
Wireless
- 11ac 2×2 MIMO 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.0 + LE
- Captive Portal support
Interfaces
- Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI 2.0b with HDCP 2.2 and CEC support
- Two USB 3.0 Ports (Type A)
Operating System
- Android 9.0 (Pie) powered by Android TV™ with Chromecast 4K built-in
Voice Assistants
- Google Assistant
- Alexa
- Built in Voice Control
- The Google Assistant
Shield Remote
- Microphone for voice search and commands
- Motion-activated backlit buttons
- Bluetooth connectivity
- IR blaster for control of volume and power on TVs, soundbars, or receivers
- Remote locator for finding a lost remote
Naujausi komentarai