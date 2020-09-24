NVIDIA: RTX 3090 yra 10-15 % spartesnė už RTX 3080 4K raiškoje

Šiandien po pietų apžvalgininkams bus leista skelbti RTX 3090 apžvalgas, bet jau iš anksto NVIDIA pranešė, ko galime tikėtis iš būsimo flagmano. NVIDIA sako, kad RTX 3090 už RTX 3080 žaidimuose 4K raiškoje bus greitesnė 10-15 %. Kaip visada gamintojas paima geriausius rezultatus, tad realybė gali būti netgi kiek prastesnė. Kiek seniau jau buvo nutekėjusi apžvalga, kurioje matėme dar mažesnį RTX 3090 pranašumą prieš RTX 3080, dėl to daugelis suabejojo jos tikrumu. Panašu, kad ji gali būti visai tiksli.

Tiesa, NVIDIA sako, kad RTX 3090 yra skirta unikaliai grupei naudotojų, kaip ir „Titan“ serija, ir mes negalime su tuo nesutikti. Darbui RTX 3090 bus daug patrauklesnė dėl 24 GB atminties buferio, be to, ši vaizdo plokštė darbo užduotyse atrodo kiek geriau nei žaidimuose lyginant su RTX 3080.

For gamers pushing the limits, the GeForce RTX 3090 is also the first GPU that lets you connect, play, capture, and watch in 8K HDR. That’s an insane 4x the pixels of 4K and 16x the pixels of 1080p.

For 4K gaming, the GeForce RTX 3090 is about 10-15% faster on average than the GeForce RTX 3080, and up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX.

Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come.

— NVIDIA