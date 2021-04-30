NVIDIA su „GeForce Game Ready 466.27 WHQL“ sugrąžiną ETH filtrą RTX 3060 vaizdo plokštėms

NVIDIA išleido naujas „GeForce Game Ready 466.27 WHQL“ tvarkykles, kurių aprašyme yra užsimenama apie „Ethereum“ filtro grąžinimą RTX 3060 vaizdo plokštėms. Tai bus padaryta išleidžiant naują RTX 3060 versiją su nauju įrenginio kodu (Device ID). Apie tokį NVIDIA planą neoficiali žinia pasklido vakar, o dabar tai tampa oficialu. NVIDIA su savo partneriais nuo gegužės vidurio pradės tiekti RTX 3060 su nauju „2504“ įrenginio kodu. Tai reiškia, kad šioms vaizdo plokštėms reikės naujų tvarkyklių, o būtent naujose tvarkyklėse vėl bus įgalintas ETH filtras. Taip norima priversti kasėjus pirkti tik kasimui skirtas vaizdo plokštės iš „CMP HX“ serijos. Tokio pačio įrenginio kodo atnaujinimo sulauks ir kitos RTX 30 serijos vaizdo plokštės. Viena išimtimi taps tik RTX 3090. Šios naujos versijos turės tokius pačius pavadinimus kaip ir esami produktai, tad jų atskirti neišeis.

Grįžtant prie „GeForce Game Ready 466.27 WHQL“ tvarkyklių, jos turi optimizaciją „Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition“, „Mass Effect Legendary Edition“ ir „Resident Evil Village“ žaidimams. Dar pridėtas ir penkių „G-Sync Compatible“ monitorių palaikymas. Visą tvarkyklių aprašymą galite pamatyti žemiau.

Download NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 466.27 WHQL

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, which adds additional ray-traced effects and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 for greater performance and improved image quality. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Resident Evil Village, along with support for 5 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

New Features and Other Changes

Added support for DirectX 12 Agility SDK.

This driver updates the hash limiter for the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB and is required for product shipped starting mid-May.

Fixed Issues

[NVIDIA Reflex][Rainbow Six Siege]: Fixed a number of performance related issues related to

NVIDIA Reflex and Rainbow Six Siege.

[HDMI 2.1:] In-game FPS may be capped to the display refresh rate when “Vertical sync” is set to Off [3285334].

[Rigid Gems][Prepar3D]: The applications may crash or fail to launch.[3285067/3286874]

Known Issues