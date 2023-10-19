NVIDIA sulaukė draudimo į Kiniją tiekti net RTX 4090

Tiek NVIDIA „Founders Edition“, tiek partnerių sukurti žaidimų vaizdo plokštės „GeForce RTX 4090“ modeliai surenkami Kinijoje. Naujas JAV vyriausybės prekybos reglamentas riboja NVIDIA galimybę ją pardavinėti Kinijos vidaus rinkoje. Entuziastų segmento vaizdo plokštė prisijungia prie keleto kitų didelio našumo DI greitintuvų, tokių kaip „Hopper“ H800 ir „Ampere“ A800. Jei prisimenate, H800 ir A800 yra specialūs Kinijai skirti atitinkamai H100 ir A100 variantai, kurių našumas aparatiniu lygmeniu sumažintas, kad neviršytų JAV vyriausybės nustatytų dirbtinio intelekto procesorių našumo ribų. Vienintelė priežastis, kodėl šie lustai atsidūrė sąraše, kurią galime įsivaizduoti, yra ta, kad galutiniai vartotojai Kinijoje sugalvojo būdų, kaip apeiti šiuos našumo apribojimus, arba perka didesniu mastu, kad pasiektų norimą našumą. Spalio 17 d. paskelbtas šviežias prekybos embargas taikomas A100, A800, H100, H800, L40, L40S ir RTX 4090.

On October 17, 2023, the U.S. Government, or USG, announced that it submitted the Interim Final Rule, “Implementation of Additional Export Controls: Certain Advanced Computing Items; Supercomputer and Semiconductor End Use; Updates and Corrections” (the “Interim Final Rule”) for publication in the Federal Register.

The Interim Final Rule amends ECCN 3A090 and 4A090 and imposes additional licensing requirements for exports to China and Country Groups D1, D4, and D5 (including but not limited to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, but excluding Israel) of the Company’s integrated circuits exceeding certain performance thresholds (including but not limited to the A100, A800, H100, H800, L40, L40S, and RTX 4090). Any system that incorporates one or more of the covered integrated circuits (including but not limited to NVIDIA DGX and HGX systems) is also covered by the new licensing requirement. The licensing requirement includes future NVIDIA integrated circuits, boards, or systems classified with ECCN 3A090 or 4A090, achieving certain total processing performance and/or performance density.

The licensing requirement applies to the export of products classified ECCN 3A090 or 4A090 to a party headquartered in, or with an ultimate parent headquartered in, Country Group D5, including China.

