Paskelbtas „Sid Meier’s Civilization VII“ treileris, žaidimo išleidimas 2025 m. vasario 11 d.

„2K“ ir „Firaxis Games“ paskelbė, kad „Sid Meier’s Civilization VII“ pasirodys 2025 m. vasario 11 d. Šis revoliucinis naujas istorinės ir gerbiamos strateginių žaidimų frančizės, kurios visame pasaulyje parduota daugiau nei 70 milijonų kopijų, skyrius bus prieinamas „PlayStation 5“ (PS5), „PlayStation 4“ (PS4), „Xbox Series X|S“, „Xbox One“, „Nintendo Switch“, asmeniniams kompiuteriams per „Steam“ ir „Epic Games Store“ bei „Mac“ ir „Linux“ per „Steam“. „Sid Meier’s Civilization VII“ palaikys kryžminio žaidimo ir kryžminio progreso funkcijas, o dabar jį galima užsisakyti iš anksto.

Visa informacija apie „Sid Meier’s Civilization VII“ buvo pateikta per „Gamescom Opening Night Live“ renginyje, o po to vyko žaidimo demonstravias, kurio metu buvo išryškintos naujos inovatyvios žaidimo funkcijos.

Standartinis „Sid Meier’s Civilization VII“ žaidimas kainuos 70 USD, „Deluxe“ versija – 100 USD, o už „Founders Edition“ versiją reikės sumokėti net 130 USD.

In Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement.

„We’re incredibly excited to take players on a new type of journey through history in Sid Meier’s Civilization VII,“ stated Ed Beach, Creative Director at Firaxis Games. „With the introduction of revolutionary new features such as Ages, the ability to select leaders and civilizations independently to mix and match gameplay bonuses, a beautiful new art style and more, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII promises to be true to our goal of being the ultimate historical strategy game.“

„Building an empire to stand the test of time has never felt more historically immersive,“ stated Dennis Shirk, Executive Producer at Firaxis Games. „This is easily the biggest and most ambitious Civilization game we’ve ever made, one that we plan to support for many years to come.“

Key features include:

Build an Empire to Stand the Test of Time. Lead your empire through distinct Ages of human history. Each Age is its own rich, nuanced journey, with unique playable civilizations, available resources, explorable land, and even entire gameplay systems, creating a deep, historically immersive strategy experience. Strive to accomplish significant scientific, cultural, militaristic, and economic milestones within each Age to unlock impactful advantages in the next!

Evolve Your Empire as Each New Age Dawns. To build a legacy that truly stands the test of time, you must adapt. Forge your own path through history as you reshape your empire at the start of each Age, selecting from a pool of new Age-relevant civilization options determined by your prior gameplay accomplishments. Evolving your empire unlocks fresh gameplay bonuses and unique units, so your current civilization is always at the height of its power.

Play as Visionary Leaders of Progress. Embody an illustrious leader with one of Civilization’s most diverse rosters yet, from traditional heads of state known for their militaristic might or political prowess, to visionary leaders who made everlasting impacts in philosophy, science, human rights, and more! Each leader possesses a unique ability and can further be improved with customizable attributes earned through gameplay, empowering you to reinforce or pivot your strategy from one Age into the next. For the first time in franchise history, you can choose your leader separately from your civilization, giving you the freedom to create all-new strategies by mixing and matching gameplay bonuses.

Explore a World Brought to Life Like Never Before. Make your mark on a gorgeously detailed world! Your empire comes to life with a vast, diverse range of cultural styles, represented across building architecture and unit design. Face-to-face interactions with other historic leaders immerse you in every act of diplomacy and declaration of war. As your territory expands and your cities continue to develop, lavishly rendered vistas of your empire seamlessly connect to create a vibrant metropolis.

Test Your Strategic Mettle in Multiplayer. Compete against other players online and prove your prowess as a great leader. Multiplayer matches can be epic multi-Age campaigns, or take place in a single Age so you can enjoy an entire game in a single session. Cross-play is supported between PC and consoles, so you can play together with friends wherever they are.

An Enjoyable Strategy Experience for All. With more than 30 years of franchise legacy to draw from, Civilization VII features a vast wealth of gameplay improvements that will thrill series veterans and newcomers alike. The overhauled tutorial experience and refined gameplay systems make jumping into Civilization easier than ever, while returning players will appreciate a massive suite of gameplay improvements. Move your army as one under the leadership of a commander, unlock progression bonuses for your leaders across multiple gameplay sessions, traverse navigable rivers, and much, much more!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII will be available in three editions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and a limited-time Founders Edition. An additional limited-availability Collector’s Edition will be available, which includes physical collectibles themed around the game. A full breakdown is available on the Civilization website; edition details are as follows: