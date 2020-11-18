Paviešinta RX 6000 serijos išleidimo skaidrių informacija

Šiandien AMD pagaliau išleis pirmąsias RDNA 2 architektūros vaizdo plokštes. Sulauksime dviejų modelių: RX 6800 ir RX 6800 XT. Kol kas bus pardavinėjamos tik AMD gamyklinio dizaino vaizdo plokštės, o partnerių patobulinti modeliai parduotuvėse atsiras už savaitės. AMD išleidimui turi paruošę visą šūsnį skaidrių, o mes iš anksto jau galime pamatyti joje esančią informaciją. Atskleistas tik tekstas, tad pačias skaidres pamatysime tik po pietų.

Skaidrėse informacijos labai daug. AMD kalba kaip sukurtos vaizdo plokštės, kaip veikia aušinimas, ko galime tikėtis iš Ray Tracing, kaip padės „Infinity Cache“ ir t.t. Paaiškėjo, kad RX 6800 serijos montažinėje plokštėje yra 15 galios blokų, labai tikėtina, kad grafikos procesoriui bus palikta 13, o dvi maitinimo fazės teks atminčiai. AMD sako, kad „Infinity Cache“ leido pasiekti grafikos procesorių dažnio potencialą, o taip pat padidinti efektyvumą. Spartinančioji atmintis taip pat sumažina RX 6800 XT atminties atsako laiką 48 % lyginant su RX 5700 XT. Daugiau apie būsimas RX 6800 serijos vaizdo plokštes galite paskaityti žemiau esančiame AMD skaidrių tekste.

THE FOUNDATION OF AN AMAZING PRODUCT

AMD RDNA 2 ARCHITECTURE DESIGNS GOALS

Pushing performance with higher frequencies

New levels of power efficiency with AMD Infinity Cache

Designed with features for gamers

PRODUCT DESIGN GOALS

Engineering – Exceptional thermals, PCB, and electrical

Platform – Built with the entire PC platform in mind

Experience – Tangible benefits for end-users

THE ROAD TO POWER EFFICIENCY

Achieving an average of 4.1X perf/watt with AMD RDNA2

[ graph where R9 290X is 1x, RX 6800 XT is 4.1x ]

EXCEPTIONAL THERMAL DESIGN

Extended vapor chamber for maximum performance

Graphite thermal interface material on GPU for high-performance and maximum relatability

Die-cast aluminum frame for structural rigidity

High-performance, ultra-soft gap pads for efficient GDDR6 and MOSFET cooling

Zero RPM fan mode for silent operation during light workloads

Custom-designed axial fans for outstanding cooling and quiet operation

Premium die-cast aluminum shroud

PREMIUM PCB | INNOVATIVE ELECTRICAL

HDMI 2.1 with FRL

USB Type-C

Low PCIe slot peak currents

Premium IT-170 material

15 high efficiency power-stages phases

Standard edge location of power connectors

RGB Control [header]

14-layer high performance PCB with 4 layers of 2 oz. copper for exceptional power delivery

MEMORY POWER PHASE COUNTS

High performance, low power

RX 6800 XT: 2 power phases, 8 memory devices

RTX 3090: 4 power phases, 24 memory devices

RTX 3080: 3 power phases 10 memory devices

PLATFORM: BUILT FOR STANDARDS

Enabled by exceptional engineering

[ A render with RX 6800 air-flow in chassis, similar to the famous RTX 30 air flow render ]

STANDARD Air flow for push-pull chassis configuration

STANDARD Enthusiast power draw for simple upgrades (RX 6800: 650W min, RX 6800XT: 750W min PSU)

STANDARD Power connector and location for clean cable management

DESIGNED WITH PARTNERS IN MIND

Enabling broad ecosystem and platform partnership

STANDARD SIZE – A 2 to 2.5 slot form factor enables seamless integration into existing chassis and partners systems

STANDARD PCB FORM FACTOR – A common design language suited for after-market cooling including AIO liquid cooling casing

STANDARD POWER – Suited for operation with existing enthusiast PSUs starting at 650W

EXPERIENCE – PHENOMENAL ACOUSTICS

Enabled by custom fan design and extended vapor chamber

Radeon RX 6800 XT 6 dBA quieter than Radeon RX 5700 XT

70% less perceived noise with Radeon RX 6800 XT (compared to the Radeon RX 5700 XT at 35C intake),

LOW POWER IDLE AND FAST WAKE-UP

Enabled by system-level power management innovations

Low power graphics off – 0.54X power – monitor idle vs RX 5700XT

Display – 850ms monitor wake-up from long idle

EXCELLENT OVERCLOCKING

Extra performance on Radeon RX 6800 XT

14-layer premium PCB – 4 layers of 2 ounces of copper for overclocking stability

15 power stage phases – High efficiency power stages for clean voltage draw

Exceptional cooling – Extra thermal and acoustics margin built-in

AMD RADEON SOFTWARE

PERFORMANCE TUNING PRESETS

Simple, one-click custom power tuning modes to improve performance or save power

BENEFITS

QUIET – Reduces power and fan noise for cool & quiet operation with little impact on performance

BALANCED – Default power levels

RAGE MODE – Takes advantage of any extra headroom on the GPU to deliver the ultimate gaming performance

Radeon RX 6800 XT Preset Game Clock Boost Clock QUIET 1950 MHz up to 2185 MHz BALANCED 2015 MHz up to 2250 MHz RAGE 2065 MHz up to 2310 MHz

INTRODUCING AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

Currently in development at AMD

Stay tuned for more information as we collaborate with game developers

RASTERIZATION VS RAY TRACING

RASTERIZATION

Traditional path for real-time graphics rendering

Fast & Flexible

Can look very, very good, but results not “perfect” Trade-offs between performance and & quality are the norm



RAY TRACING

Ultimate solution to recreating reality in games

High performance cost

Typically reserved for offline rendering

RAY-TRACING ACCELERATION

Changes the game

As rasterization becomes more cable and complex, its performance cost grows

In some cases, tracing rays becomes a reasonable trade-off for improved image quality

Hardware acceleration of ray tracing makes some ray-traced effects feasible now

SELECTIVE RAY-TRACED EFFECTS ARE NOW POSSIBLE

Developers can judiciously deploy ray tracing to improve realism in their games

Real-time ray tracing will involve quality and performance tradeoffs

Developers are still learning about how best to use ray-traced effects in combination with rasterization

COMMON USES OF RAY TRACING IN HYBRID RENDERING

REFLECTIONS

Can show reflections of objects nut currently on-screen which rasterized reflections typically miss

Fallback option: FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections

SHADOWS

Replaces often incredibly complex shadow volume implementations with higher-quality results

AMBIENT OCCLUSION

More accurately renders the finer detail of light and shadow, especially in the nooks and crannies of indirectly lit areas

Fallback options: FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion

GLOBAL ILLUMINATION

Attempts to model the transport of light around a scene, especially diffuse reflections from object to object

INTRODUCING FIDELITYFX DENOISER

Tracing rays is computation expensive, so ray-traced effects are typically sparsely sampled

The resolution ray-traced images include some visual noise

FidelityFX Denoiser removes this noise and produces a clean, clear image

OUR GOAL: ENABLING DEVELOPERS TO DELIVER ASTOUNDING EXPERIENCES

The AMD RDNA 2 architecture and its ray-tracing acceleration hardware will set the standard for the industry

AMD is working with developers to enable the use of ray-traced effects where they will have the best impact

The goal, as always, remains fast and fluid animation with compelling results

AMD RDNA 2 DEEP DIVE

AMD RDNA 2 ARCHITECTURE

Enthusiast gaming with performance-per-watt leadership

PERFORMANCE – Up to 2X AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT in Just Over One Year

EFFICIENCY – Up to 54% Performance-per-Watt Gains in Same Process Node

FEATURES – Deliver DX12 Ultimate Experience for Every Gamer

RDNA 2 GAMING ARCHITECTURE

MORE PERFORMANCE, LESS POWER



BREAKTHROUGH HIGH-SPEED DESIGN – High frequencies and superb efficiency

REVOLUTIONARY AMD INFINITY CACHE – 128MB cache with extreme bandwidth at lower power

ADVANCED FEATURES – DX12 Ultimate and support for DirectStorage API

NAVI21 GPU details

7nm 519.8 sqmm 26.8 Billion Transistors

I/O x16 PCIe Gen4 256 GDDR6 @ 16 Gbps peak

Display Engine HDMI 2.1, AMD FreeSync Technology, DSC, and VRR Future Ready for up to 8K 120Hz

Multi-Media Engine 8K AV1 Decode High Quality 8K HEV Encode Accelerator H.265 B-frame support

Command Processors Graphics Engine 4 Async Compute Engine

Cache Hierarchy 128MB AMD Infinity Cache 4MB L2 1MB Distributed L1

Up to 80 Compute Units 5120 Stream Processors 320 Texture Units 80 Ray Accelerators

Geometry Processor 8 Pre-Cull Prims/Cycle 4 Post-Cull Prims/Cycle

RB+ 1024 Hiz Pixels/Cycle 256 Death Samples/ Cycle 128 Pixel Launch/Cycle 128 32b Pixel color write/Cycle 64 64b Pixel color write/Cycle 64 Pixel color blend/Cycle



BREAKTHROUGH HIGH-SPEED DESIGN

HIGH FREQUENCY IN THE DNA

Leverages world-class CPU design methodologies

Streamlined micro-architecture

PERFORMANCE-POWER SCALABILITY

Up to 1.3 frequency at the same power per CPU

Up to 50% per CU power at the same frequency

PERFORMANCE-PER-WATT ACHIEVEMENT UP TO 54%

16% – DESIGN FREQUENCY INCREASE

Leverages CPU high frequency expertise

High speed performance libraries

Streamlined micro-architecture and design

Aggressive re-pipelined logic for speed

17% – CAC and Power Optimizations

Pervasive fine-grain clock gating

Clock tree splitting and gating

Redesigned for minimal data movement

Aggressive pipeline rebalancing

21% – Performance per Clock Enhancement

Infinity Cache amplified low latency/power bandwidth

TLD streamlined for latency reductions

Redesign 32bt pipe and included new HDR format

Optimized geometry distribution and tessellation

THE ENHANCED AMD RDNA 2 COMPUTE UNIT

Streamlined for increased frequency and low power

Mixed Precision Operations for tensor math

Sampler feedback streaming and texture space shading

Ray Accelerator: 4 Box or 1 Triangle Intersection per cycle

OPERAND / RESULT MODE OPS/CYCLE/CU FP16/FP16 Packed 256 FP16/FP32 Mixed Precision 256 FP32 Native 128 FP64 Native 8 Int64 Native 32 Int32 Native 128 Int16/Int16 Packed 256 Int16/Int32 Mixed Precision 256 Int8/Int32 Mixed Precision 512 Int4/Int32 Mixed Precision 1024

REDESIGNED RB+

DESIGNED GROUND UP FOR FREQUENCY, POWER, AND EFFICIENCY

Each RB+ natively doubled the 32bpp color rate by processing eight 32-bit pixels per cycle.

The RB+ in conjunction with Rasterization expands Variable Rate Sharing (VRS) results for 2×1, 1×2, 2×2 modes to the destination surface.

AMD RDNA 2 MESH SHADING

Mesh shader process workgroups of primitives

A geometry front-end with the flexibility of GPU Compute

Shader-based culling and work optimizations

Object ID, facedness, depth, occlusion

Bouning volume

LOD-based mesh determination

Custom vertex and geometry data de-composition

Data reuse

Vertex reuse on a workgroup scale

Optimized Computation

Attribute shading only for primitives that are not culled

Particle system physics + mesh in the same shader

AMD RDNA 2 SAMPLER FEEDBACK

Sampler feedback supports both advanced streaming and next-generation rendering

Advanced streaming

Memory footprint optimization

Texture filtering constrained to resident mipmap levels

Asynchronous updates of resident texture data

Texture space rendering

Identification of texture locations used in rasterization

Feedback data to optimize shading workloads

AMD RDNA 2 RAYTRACING

Dynamic Global Illumination

Ray-traced soft shadows from area lights

Hybrid reflections mixing compute and screen-space effects with full raytracing

AMD RDNA 2 RAYTRACING

4 Ray/Box Intersections processed per CU per clock

1 Ray/Triangle Intersection processed per C per clock

AMD RDNA 2 implements a high-performance ray tracing intersection acceleration architecture The Ray Accelerator handles intersection of rays with the BVH, and sorting of ray intersections times

It provides an order of magnitude increase in intersection performance compared to a software implementation

Traversal of the BVH and shading of ray results is handled by shader code running on the Compute Units

AMD Infinity Cache can hold a very high percentage of the BVH working set, reducing intersection latency

AMD RDNA VARIABLE RATE SHADING

AMD RDNA2 variable rate sharing is designed to deliver the maximum usability and flexibility for developers

Fine grained rate selection (per 8×8 pixels) makes it easier to select the appropriate shading date for each region. Larger regions could cause more image quality or performance compromises.

AMD RDNA 2 supports coarse shading rates up to 2×2 with consistent and predictable performance improvements. Up to 4x improvements in effective shading throughput are attainable.

AMD INFINITY CACHE BENEFITS

1.3 pJ Infinity Cache Access vs 7-8 pJ GDDR6 Access (Average hit rates for 4K titles up to 58%)

AMD Infinity Cache unleashes the potential of high-frequency GPU

Performance gains with a frequency significantly amplified with the cache

Key to unlocking more power-efficient gaming performance

A larger configuration will generally mean higher latency (wasted power and lower performance)

But with Radeon RX 6800 XT we source most of our bandwidth from the AMD Infinity Cache with up to 48% lower latency than Radeon RX 5700 XT memory

With our higher AMD Infinity Fabric clock rates, even raw memory accesses are faster

Combined, we get 34% reduction in average latency for improved energy efficiency and performance

BANDWIDTH ON DEMAND

Cache boost clock for turbo-charged bandwidth