„Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019“ tvarkyklės pilnai palaiko „Ryzen“ APU procesorius
AMD dar CES parodos metu pranešė, kad netolimoje ateityje sulauksime vienų tvarkyklių įprastoms vaizdo plokštėms ir „Ryzen“ APU procesoriams su integruota „Vega“ grafika. Tad štai pagaliau tokios tvarkyklės išleistos: „Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 19.2.3“. Jas galite rasti AMD tinklapyje.
Iki šiol įsigijusieji nešiojamą kompiuterį su integruota AMD grafika kentėjo nuo lėtų tvarkyklių atnaujinimų. Patys AMD tvarkykles integruotai grafikai leido ne dažnai, be to, norint jas naudoti tekdavo laukti ir nešiojamų kompiuterių gamintojų pritaikymo. Tvarkyklių atnaujinimas labai užsitęsdavo, bet dabar tai turi pasikeisti, nes APU procesorių grafikos palaikymas bus integruotas į įprastas tvarkykles.
Support For
- AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics
- Up to 10% average performance gains with AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.3 vs. 17.40 launch drivers for AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics. RS-285
- Up to 17% average performance gains in eSports™ titles with AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.3 vs. 17.40 launch drivers for AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics. RS-286
- Dirt Rally® 2
- Up to 3% performance gains with AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.3, on a Radeon™ RX Vega 64 in Dirt Rally 2. RS-287
Fixed Issues
- Battlefield™ V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.
- Fan speeds may remain elevated for longer periods than expected when using Tuning Control Auto Overclock or manual fan curve in Radeon WattMan on AMD Radeon VII.
- ReLive wireless VR may experience an application crash or hang during extended periods of play.
- Zero RPM will correctly disable in Radeon WattMan on available system configurations when manual fan curve is enabled.
- A loss of video may be intermittently experienced when launching a fullscreen player application with Radeon FreeSync enabled.
Known Issues
- Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off.
- Changes made in Radeon WattMan settings via Radeon Overlay may sometimes not save or take effect once Radeon Overlay is closed.
- Some Mobile or Hybrid Graphics system configurations may intermittently experience green flicker when moving the mouse over YouTube™ videos in Chrome web browser. A work around if this occurs is to disable hardware acceleration.
- Radeon WattMan settings changes may intermittently not apply on AMD Radeon VII.
- Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.
