RX 6000 serijos Ray Tracing sparta pritaikyta 1440p raiškai

AMD darbuotojas, Eric Bergman, interviu metu su „The Street“ atskleidė šiek tiek informacijos apie kompanijos planus. Tiesa, informacija nėra labai konkreti, bet iš interviu sužinojome, kad AMD su RX 6000 vaizdo plokščių serija nori pasiūlyti gerą Ray Tracing spartą 1440p raiškoje, bet tikslių skaičių atskleista nebuvo. Eric Bergman pasakė tik tiek, kad sparta bus „labai gera“, o palaikomų žaidimų kiekis 2021 metais bus „stiprus“. Priminsime, kad „Radeon RX 6000“ serija Ray Tracing palaikys tik tuose žaidimuose, kurie naudos „Microsoft DXR“ ir „Vulkan Ray Tracing“ API.

Eric Bergman: And our goal was at 1440p [resolution], to have a great ray-tracing experience. And that was kind of the performance level that we targeted. Now it depends on particular games and everybody’s systems and so on, but I think you’ll find that we have very good ray-tracing performance overall. And the game support will be strong as we go through 2021, because again, we get that great leverage. It’s just built in: You support ray tracing on Microsoft or Sony [consoles], you’re supporting AMD on the PC side as well.

Interviu metu taip pat buvo kalbėta apie DLSS analogą, kurį AMD vadina FSR („FidelityFX Super Resolution“). Kol kas nėra aišku, kada ši funkcija bus įgalinta, bet AMD dirba prie šio projekto. AMD taip pat siekia plataus suderinamumo ir nori kad tam nereikėtų specialų įrankių. Apie FSR daug daugiau sužinosime ateinančiais metais.

Eric Bergman: We don’t have a lot of details that we want to talk about. So we called [our solution] FSR — FidelityFX Super Resolution. But we are committed to getting that feature implemented, and we’re working with ISVs at this point. I’ll just say AMD’s approach on these types of technologies is to make sure we have broad platform support, and not require proprietary solutions [to be supported by] the ISVs. And that’s the approach that we’re taking. So as we go through next year, you’ll get a lot more details on it.

Eric Bergman taip pat užsiminė, kad jie siekia panašaus energetinio efektyvumo padidinimo su RDNA 3 kaip ir su netrukus išleidžiamomis RDNA 2 vaizdo plokštėmis. AMD taip pat planuoja toliau naudoti spartinančiąją atmintį, kuri leidžia pagerinti energetinį efektyvumą, o taip pat pačią spartą. RDNA 3 tiksli išleidimo data dar nėra žinoma, bet pagal esamą produktų išleidimo planą tai turėtų įvykti iki 2022 metų. RDNA 3 grafikos procesoriai bus gaminami naudojant pažangesnę litografiją, o taip pat turėtų palaikyti PCIe 5.0.

Eric Bergman: Let’s step back and talk about the benefits of both. So why did we target, pretty aggressively, performance per watt [improvements for] our RDNA 2 [GPUs]. And then yes, we have the same commitment on RDNA 3.

[…] If you can improve your perf-per-watt substantially. On the notebook side, that’s of course even more obvious, because you’re in a very constrained space, you can just bring more performance to that platform again without some exotic cooling solutions…We focused on that on RDNA 2. It’s a big focus on RDNA 3 as well.

Eric Bergman: We want to look forward and see what architecture will scale going forward. [With] Infinity Cache, the performance benefits, the performance-per-watt benefits, the cost benefits [made it] a pretty easy decision to make….I don’t want to talk about our next generation [of products], but as you can imagine, when you get those benefits, it’ll certainly be on the table for our next generation.”