Su naujomis „nVidia“ tvarkyklėmis gauname DLSS 2.0 palaikymą

„nVidia“ praneša apie DLSS 2.0 technologiją. Pirmoji DLSS versija sulaukė daugiau kritikos nei pagyrimų, bet „nVidia“ nenuleidžia rankų ir toliau tobulina savo dirbtinio intelekto vaizdo išdidinimą. Teigiama, kad DLSS 2.0 siūlys kur kas geresnę vaizdo kokybę. Turėtume gauti įgimtos rezoliucijos kokybę naudojant tik pusę pikselių. Taip pat galime tikėtis geros spartos su visomis RTX serijos vaizdo plokštėmis. Teigiama, kad DLSS 2.0 daug efektyviau naudoja „Tensor“ branduolius, o tai užtikrina dvigubai greitesnį veikimą lyginant su pirmtaku. Iki šiol reikėjo, kad žaidimas palaikytų DLSS, bet su DLSS 2.0 tai nebebus būtina, nes dirbtinis intelektas naudos bendras technikas visuose žaidimuose. Norint DLSS 2.0 palaikymo reikės susidiegti naujas „GeForce Game Ready 445.75 WHQL“ tvarkykles. Be to, tvarkyklės dar siūlo optimalią spartą „Half-Life: Alyx“ žaidime.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 445.75 WHQL“
- WIN 10 64-bit [Desktop]
- Parsisiųsti (510 MB)
- WIN 10 64-bit [Mobile]
- Parsisiųsti (510 MB)
Application Profiles
Added or updated the following SLI profiles for NVIDIA Turing GPUs:
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Blair Witch
- Close to the Sun
- Hell Let Loose
- Journey To The Savage Planet
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- MotoGP 19
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- eFootball PES 2020
- World War 3
Added or updated the following SLI profiles for all supported NVIDIA GPUs:
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Phoenix Point
- Tamarin
- Will To Live Online
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Known Issues
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [SLI][Red Dead Redemption 2]: With SLI, G-SYNC, and V-Sync enabled, increased flickering occurs in the game. [2858046]
To work around, disable V-Sync.
- [Strange Brigade (DirectX 12)]: Green color corruption appears in the game when the output color format is set to YCbCr 420 or 12bpc. [200588227]
To work around, use a different color space such as 422 or 444.
- [Resident Evil 3 Remake]: The bundled GeForce Experience doesn’t support freestyle for the game. [2897138]
- [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
- [DOOM Eternal]: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel.[200597765]
- [Doom Eternal]: The game frame rate drops when using the Steam in-game FPS counter. [200593988]
This issue also occurs with non-NVIDIA graphics hardware.
- [DOOM Eternal][HDR]: The game flickers when OS HDR is set to OFF and in-game HDR is set to ON.[2874172]
To work around, enable “Play HDR games and apps” from the Windows HD Color Settings menu.
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Game may display white flashes when player approaches a wall. [2887940]
- [Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- [Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan
