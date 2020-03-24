Su naujomis „nVidia“ tvarkyklėmis gauname DLSS 2.0 palaikymą

„nVidia“ praneša apie DLSS 2.0 technologiją. Pirmoji DLSS versija sulaukė daugiau kritikos nei pagyrimų, bet „nVidia“ nenuleidžia rankų ir toliau tobulina savo dirbtinio intelekto vaizdo išdidinimą. Teigiama, kad DLSS 2.0 siūlys kur kas geresnę vaizdo kokybę. Turėtume gauti įgimtos rezoliucijos kokybę naudojant tik pusę pikselių. Taip pat galime tikėtis geros spartos su visomis RTX serijos vaizdo plokštėmis. Teigiama, kad DLSS 2.0 daug efektyviau naudoja „Tensor“ branduolius, o tai užtikrina dvigubai greitesnį veikimą lyginant su pirmtaku. Iki šiol reikėjo, kad žaidimas palaikytų DLSS, bet su DLSS 2.0 tai nebebus būtina, nes dirbtinis intelektas naudos bendras technikas visuose žaidimuose. Norint DLSS 2.0 palaikymo reikės susidiegti naujas „GeForce Game Ready 445.75 WHQL“ tvarkykles. Be to, tvarkyklės dar siūlo optimalią spartą „Half-Life: Alyx“ žaidime.

„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 445.75 WHQL“

