„Ubisoft“ atskleidė „UPlay+“ paslaugos žaidimų biblioteką

Kiek seniau „Ubisoft“ pranešė apie žaidimų prenumeratos paslaugą „UPlay+“. Dabar kompanija atskleidė daugiau detalių apie šią paslaugą. „UPlay+“ startuos rugsėjo 3 dieną, o užsisakę šią paslaugą galės žaisti daugiau kaip 100 žaidimų. Visą jų sąrašą pamatysite straipsnio apačioje. „UPlay+“ žaidimų prenumerata mėnesiui kainuos 14.99 USD, o už tai bus siūlomi bibliotekoje esantys žaidimai. Žaidimų biblioteka bus nuolat pildoma, o prenumeratoriai taip pat gaus ir žaidimų papildymus, bet už juos papildomai mokėti nereikės. Prenumeratoriai taip pat galės išbandyti ir žaidimų beta versijas.

„UPlay+“ žaidimų prenumerata yra galima tik asmeniniams kompiuteriams. Iš anksto užsisakę paslaugą ja galės naudotis nemokamai nuo rugsėjo 3 d. iki rugsėjo 30 d.

„Uplay+“ žaidimų sąrašas:

  1. Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition
  2. Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
  3. Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
  4. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition
  5. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China
  6. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India
  7. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia
  8. Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition
  9. Assassin’s Creed II – Deluxe Edition
  10. Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
  11. Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Gold Edition
  12. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
  13. Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
  14. Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
  15. Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition
  16. Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition
  17. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
  18. Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition
  19. Beyond Good and Evil
  20. Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
  21. Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
  22. Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
  23. Child of Light
  24. Cold Fear
  25. Far Cry 2 – Fortune’s Edition
  26. Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)
  27. Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition
  28. Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
  29. Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
  30. Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
  31. Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition
  32. Flashback Origin
  33. For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
  34. From Dust
  35. Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
  36. I Am Alive
  37. Imperialism
  38. Imperialism 2
  39. Might and Magic IX
  40. Might and Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
  41. Might and Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
  42. Might and Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition
  43. Might and Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition
  44. Might and Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition
  45. Might and Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition
  46. Might and Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition
  47. Might and Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness
  48. Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition
  49. Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
  50. Monopoly Plus
  51. Ode
  52. Panzer General 2
  53. Panzer General 3D assault
  54. POD Gold
  55. Prince of Persia (2008)
  56. Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition
  57. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  58. Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
  59. Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
  60. Rayman 2
  61. Rayman 3
  62. Rayman Forever
  63. Rayman Legends
  64. Rayman Origins
  65. Rayman Raving Rabbids
  66. Silent Hunter 2
  67. Silent Hunter 3
  68. Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition
  69. Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition
  70. South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
  71. South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition
  72. Speed Buster
  73. Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
  74. Steep – X Games Gold Edition
  75. The Crew – Ultimate Edition
  76. The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
  77. The Settlers 1 – History Edition
  78. The Settlers 2 – History Edition
  79. The Settlers 3 – History Edition
  80. The Settlers 4 – History Edition
  81. The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
  82. The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
  83. The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
  84. Tom Clancy’s EndWar
  85. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
  86. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition
  87. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
  88. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition (coming soon)
  89. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition
  90. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition
  91. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
  92. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
  93. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
  94. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
  95. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
  96. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
  97. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
  98. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
  99. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Deluxe Edition
  100. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
  101. Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
  102. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
  103. Trackmania Turbo
  104. Transference – Uplay
  105. Trials Evolution – Gold Edition
  106. Trials Fusion – Standard Edition
  107. Trials Rising – Gold Edition
  108. Uno
  109. Valiant Hearts
  110. Warlords Battlecry
  111. Warlords Battlecry 2
  112. Watch Dogs – Complete Edition
  113. Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
  114. Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)
  115. World In Conflict – Complete Edition
  116. Zombi

 

