„Ubisoft“ atskleidė „UPlay+“ paslaugos žaidimų biblioteką
Kiek seniau „Ubisoft“ pranešė apie žaidimų prenumeratos paslaugą „UPlay+“. Dabar kompanija atskleidė daugiau detalių apie šią paslaugą. „UPlay+“ startuos rugsėjo 3 dieną, o užsisakę šią paslaugą galės žaisti daugiau kaip 100 žaidimų. Visą jų sąrašą pamatysite straipsnio apačioje. „UPlay+“ žaidimų prenumerata mėnesiui kainuos 14.99 USD, o už tai bus siūlomi bibliotekoje esantys žaidimai. Žaidimų biblioteka bus nuolat pildoma, o prenumeratoriai taip pat gaus ir žaidimų papildymus, bet už juos papildomai mokėti nereikės. Prenumeratoriai taip pat galės išbandyti ir žaidimų beta versijas.
„UPlay+“ žaidimų prenumerata yra galima tik asmeniniams kompiuteriams. Iš anksto užsisakę paslaugą ja galės naudotis nemokamai nuo rugsėjo 3 d. iki rugsėjo 30 d.
„Uplay+“ žaidimų sąrašas:
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition
- Assassin’s Creed II – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 – Fortune’s Edition
- Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might and Magic IX
- Might and Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
- Might and Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might and Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness
- Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
- Monopoly Plus
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep – X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew – Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 – History Edition
- The Settlers 2 – History Edition
- The Settlers 3 – History Edition
- The Settlers 4 – History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference – Uplay
- Trials Evolution – Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion – Standard Edition
- Trials Rising – Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch Dogs – Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)
- World In Conflict – Complete Edition
- Zombi
