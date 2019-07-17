AMD išleidžia „Radeon Software Adrenalin 19.7.2“ tvarkykles
AMD vėl siūlo atsinaujinti vaizdo plokščių tvarkykles. Naujausias „Radeon Software Adrenalin 19.7.2“ tvarkyklių leidimas siūlo optimalų „GEARS 5“ beta žaidimo palaikymą. Apie spartos padidėjimą žaidimuose nepranešama. Tuo pačiu tvarkyklės išsprendžia jau žinomas problemas, jų visą sąrašą rasite žemiau. Taip pat pateikiamas ir likusių nesklandumų sąrašas.
„Radeon Software Adrenalin 19.7.2“ tvarkykles galite parsisiųsti iš AMD tinklapio.
Fixed Issues
- Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook™ is currently unavailable.
- Textures in Star Wars® Battlefront II may appear pixelated or blurry when using DirectX®11 API.
- With Radeon Image Sharpening enabled, Radeon Overlay may flicker in DirectX®9 applications or games.
- Valve Index headset may experience flicker for approximately 30 seconds when launching SteamVR on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
- Auto Tuning controls in Radeon WattMan may fail to apply to per game profiles when global Radeon WattMan changes are made.
- Some enemies may experience yellow texture/color corruption in DOOM™.
- Auto Tuning features in Radeon WattMan may show max values instead of increased values when the Auto Tuning results screen is shown.
- Radeon WattMan memory clock gauge may fail to update when memory clock changes have been made.
- AMD Display Drivers may fail to uninstall when using express uninstall on Hybrid Graphics system configurations.
Known Issues
- AMD Log Utility Driver may intermittently fail to install on Windows®7 system configurations.
- Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.
- Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.
- Minor stuttering may occur when playing Fortnite™ during the first few minutes of gameplay on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
- Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows®7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.
- Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows®7 system configurations.
- League of Legends™ may fail to launch on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows®7 system configurations.
Naujausi komentarai