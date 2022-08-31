Vaizdo plokščių pardavimai antrame ketvirtyje mažėjo

„Jon Peddie Research“ praneša, kad vaizdo plokščių ir grafikos pardavimai mažėjo antrame ketvirtyje. Bendras grafikos tiekimas antrame šių metų ketvirtyje sumažėjo 14,9 %. AMD tiekimas mažėjo 7,6 %, „Intel“ 9,8 %, o NVIDIA net 25,7 %. Reikia paminėti, kad tai grafikos pardavimai įskaitant integruotą grafiką, bet akivaizdžiai matome, kad daugiausiai pardavimų neteko NVIDIA, nors jie siūlo tik diskrečią grafiką. Būtent diskrečių vaizdo plokščių tiekimas antrame ketvirtyje mažėjo 22,6 % lyginant su ketvirčiu prieš tai. Gaila, bet nėra palyginamųjų duomenų su tuo pačiu laikotarpiu prieš metus.

Dėl pasikeitimų pardavimuose „Intel“ grafikos rinkos dalis išaugo 2 %, AMD pyrago dalis didėjo 1,1 %, o NVIDIA neteko 3,15 % rinkos.

JPR taip pat praneša, kad antrame ketvirtyje procesorių tiekimas mažėjo 7 % lyginant su ketvirčiu prieš tai ir mažėjo net 33,7 % lyginant su praėjusių metų antru ketvirčiu.

Pranešimas spaudai:

Jon Peddie Research reports the growth of the global PC-based graphics processor unit (GPU) market reached 84 million units in Q2’22 and PC CPU shipments decreased by -34% year over year. Overall, GPUs will have a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% during 2022–2026 and reach an installed base of 3,103 million units at the end of the forecast period. Over the next five years, the penetration of discrete GPUs (dGPUs) in the PC will grow to reach a level of 30%.

AMD’s overall market share percentage from last quarter increased by 1.1%, Intel’s market share increased by 2.0%, and Nvidia’s market share decreased by -3.15%, as indicated in the following chart.

Quarterly shipments and market share percentages, as well as year-to-year results.

Overall GPU unit shipments decreased by -14.9% from last quarter. AMD’s shipments decreased by -7.6%, Intel’s shipments decreased by -9.8%, and Nvidia’s shipments decreased by -25.7%.

Quick highlights

The GPU’s overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktop, notebook, and workstation) to PCs for the quarter was 121%, down -7.9% from last quarter.

The overall PC CPU market decreased by -7.0% quarter to quarter and decreased -33.7% year to year.

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) decreased by -22.6% from the last quarter.

Tablet shipments remained flat from last quarter

The second quarter is typically down compared to the previous quarter, and this quarter was down -12.7% from last quarter, which is below the 10-year average of -10.5%.

GPUs have been a leading indicator of the market because a GPU goes into a system before the suppliers ship the PC. Most of the semiconductor vendors are guiding down for the next quarter an average of -2.81%. Last quarter they guided 1.98%, which was too high.

Jon Peddie, president of JPR, noted, “This quarter had overall negative results for the GPU vendors, compared to the last quarter. Global events such as the continued war in Ukraine, Russia’s manipulation of gas supplies to Western Europe, and the subsequent nervousness those events create have put a dampener on Europe’s economy; the UK is in recession with high inflation.”

The US was able to get some significant legislation passed, such as student loan relief, a stronger climate control bill with big provisions for alternative energy sources, and the long-sought CHIPs bill. All of that stimulus and infrastructure investment will position the US in a much stronger position for the flowing decade and longer.

“Forecasting has never been more challenging, and as a result, our forecast and others’ will get revised frequently as new data appears,” Peddie said.

JPR also publishes a series of reports on the graphics add-in board market and PC gaming hardware market, which covers the total market, including systems and accessories, and looks at 31 countries.