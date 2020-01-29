AMD atskleidė 2019 metų finansinius rezultatus

AMD visiems pateikė 2019 metų paskutinio ketvirčio ir visų praėjusių metų finansinius rezultatus. 2019 metų galas AMD buvo tikrai geras, nes pajamos siekė 2,13 mlrd. JAV dolerių, o tai yra net 50 % daugiau nei prieš metus tuo pačiu laikotarpiu. Esant didesnėms pajamoms augo ir pelnas. Jis per paskutinius tris 2019 metų mėnesius siekė 170 mln. JAV dolerių. Ši suma yra net 188 % didesnė nei tuo pačiu laikotarpiu prieš metus.

Visų 2019 metų finansiniai duomenys nėra tokie geri kaip paskutinio ketvirčio. Per 2019 metus AMD pajamos siekė 6,73 mlrd. JAV dolerių, o tai yra tik 4 % daugiau nei 2018 metais. Pelnas irgi didėjo nežymiai. Per 2019 metus AMD pelnas buvo 341 mln. JAV dolerių, o tai yra tik 1,2 % daugiau nei 2018 metais.

AMD tikisi, kad 2020 metų pirmame ketvirtyje gaus maždaug 1,8 mlrd. JAV dolerių pajamų.

Informacija iš AMD pranešimo spaudai anglų kalba.

Q4 2019 Results

Revenue of $2.13 billion was up 50 percent year-over-year primarily driven by the Computing and Graphics segment. Revenue was up 18 percent compared to the prior quarter as a result of higher revenue in the Computing and Graphics segment partially offset by lower revenue in the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment.

Gross margin was 45 percent compared to 38 percent a year ago and 43 percent in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 45 percent compared to 41 percent a year ago and 43 percent in the prior quarter. Gross margin improvements were primarily driven by the ramp of 7 nm products.

Operating income was $348 million compared to $28 million a year ago and operating income of $186 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $405 million compared to $109 million a year ago and $240 million in the prior quarter. Operating income improvements were primarily driven by revenue growth and the ramp of higher margin products.

Net income was $170 million compared to $38 million a year ago and net income of $120 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $383 million compared to $87 million a year ago and $219 million in the prior quarter.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.15 compared to $0.04 a year ago and $0.11 in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.32 compared to $0.08 a year ago and $0.18 in the prior quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.50 billion at the end of the quarter as compared to $1.21 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Principal debt was reduced by $524 million resulting in a GAAP loss of $128 million.

Free cash flow was $400 million in the quarter compared to $79 million a year ago and $179 million in the prior quarter.

Quarterly Financial Segment Summary

Computing and Graphics segment revenue was $1.66 billion, up 69 percent year-over-year and 30 percent compared to the prior quarter driven primarily by strong sales of Ryzen processors and Radeon gaming GPUs.

Operating income was $360 million compared to $115 million a year ago and $179 million in the prior quarter. Operating income improvements were primarily driven by higher revenue from Ryzen processor sales.

Client processor average selling price (ASP) was up year-over-year and sequentially driven by Ryzen processor sales.

GPU ASP was up year-over-year and sequentially primarily driven by higher channel sales.

Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue was $465 million, up 7 percent year-over-year driven by significantly higher EPYC processor sales, partially offset by lower semi-custom sales. Revenue declined 11 percent compared to the prior quarter due to lower semi-custom sales, partially offset by strong EPYC processor sales.

Operating income was $45 million compared to an operating loss of $6 million a year ago and operating income of $61 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by higher EPYC processor revenue. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was due to lower semi-custom sales.

All Other operating loss was $57 million compared to operating losses of $81 million year-over-year and $54 million in the prior quarter.

2019 Annual Results

Revenue of $6.73 billion was up 4 percent year-over-year driven by higher revenue in the Computing and Graphics segment partially offset by lower revenue in the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment.

Gross margin was 43 percent compared to 38 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 43 percent compared to 39 percent in the prior year. Gross margin expansion was primarily driven by Ryzen and EPYC products.

Operating income was $631 million compared to $451 million and non-GAAP operating income was $840 million compared to $633 million in the prior year. The operating income improvement was primarily driven by higher revenue and gross margin expansion.

Net income was $341 million compared to $337 million and non-GAAP net income was $756 million compared to $514 million in the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.30 compared to $0.32 in 2018. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.64 compared to $0.46 in the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.50 billion at the end of the year compared to $1.16 billion at the end of 2018.

Principal debt was reduced by $965 million resulting in a GAAP loss of $176 million.

Free cash flow was $276 million for the year compared to negative $129 million in 2018.

