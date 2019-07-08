AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.7.1“ tvarkykles
Kartu su „Navi“ vaizdo plokštėmis išleidžiamos ir naujos tvarkyklės. „Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.7.1“ siūlys ne tik „Navi“ palaikymą, bet ir kelias naujoves. Viena jų yra vaizdo aštrinimas DX 9, DX 11 ir „Vulkan“ žaidimuose, bet tam reikės RX 5700 serijos vaizdo plokštės. Dar viena naujovė bus „Radeon Anti-Lag“ funkcija. Ji DX 9 ir DX 11 žaidimuose pagerins vaizdo perdavimą į ekraną, teigiama, kad taip įvesties delsa gali sumažėti iki 31 %. Naujos tvarkyklės tu pačiu pateikia ir kitų naujovių, o taip pat turi įvairių pataisymų. Pilną sąrašą rasite žemiau.
„Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.7.1“ tvarkykles galite parsisiųsti iš AMD tinklapio.
- AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 Series Graphics
- AMD Radeon Image Sharpening(1)
- New feature available in Radeon Settings that can be enabled for DirectX®9, DirectX®11 and Vulkan® games on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics. Provides contrast-adaptive sharpening combined with optional GPU upscaling that helps draw out detail and provide crisp-looking visuals.
- AMD Radeon Anti-Lag(2)
- New feature available in Radeon Settings that can be enabled for DirectX®9 and DirectX®11 games that improves input-to-display response time with up to 31% reduction in lag.RS-295
- AMD Link(3)
- Now supports auto-discovery mode and one-tap connection, allowing you to easily connect your Radeon PC and AMD Link App.
- Now supports connections to Apple TV and Android TV with a new simplified TV interface.
- AMD Radeon Chill(4)
- Now supports display-aware tuning which sets frame-rate caps to match your monitors refresh rate providing up to 2.5x more power savings than before.RS-294 Display-aware tuning works with fixed-refresh monitors or with variable-refresh Radeon FreeSync™-capable displays.
- AMD Radeon WattMan(5)
- New power gauge readout available in Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan.
- Auto Tuning features now provide a summary readout of tuning changes.
- Settings Snapshot(6)
- New feature available in Radeon Settings that allows you to create, save and load your custom settings and configurations for Radeon Settings.
- Automatic Low Latency Mode(7)
- Allows supported graphics products to communicate with your connected TV and enter low-latency (gaming) mode automatically.
Fixed Issues
- Graphics driver may not uninstall correctly when using the express uninstall option on some Ryzen APUs.
- Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently display incorrect colors when being displayed in game.
- Radeon Overlay may fail to appear or invoke when playing DOOM™.
- Radeon Overlay may fail to appear or invoke when a game is running fullscreen on Windows®7 system configurations.
- Some users may be experiencing AMD DLL file signing issues with Easy Anti-Cheat™. A clean install of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.7.1 may be required to fix this issue.
Known Issues
- With Radeon Image Sharpening enabled, Radeon Overlay may flicker in DirectX®9 or Vulkan® applications or games.
- Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook™ is currently unavailable.
- Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.
- Textures in Star Wars® Battlefront II may appear pixelated or blurry when using DirectX®11 API.
- ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
- Minor stuttering may occur when playing Fortnite™ during the first few minutes of gameplay on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
- Valve Index headset may experience flicker when launching SteamVR on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
- Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows®7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.
- Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows®7 system configurations.
- League of Legends™ may fail to launch on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows®7 system configurations.
- Radeon Settings may not appear in the right click desktop context menu on Windows®7 system configurations.
