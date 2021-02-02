AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.2.1“ tvarkykles
AMD atnaujina savo vaizdo plokščių tvarkykles. Naujausias „Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.2.1“ tvarkyklių leidimas labiausiai sudomins tuos, kurie žaidžia „Medium“ žaidimą, nes jame sparta su RX 6800 XT didėja iki 9 %. Naujausia programinė įranga taip pat turi įvairių pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau. AMD taip pat skelbia ir likusių problemų sąrašą.
„Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.2.1“ tvarkykles galite parsisiųsti iš AMD tinklapio.
Support For
- Medium™
Up to 9% increase in performance in The Medium @ 4K High settings, with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.1 on the 16GB Radeon™ RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.1.1. RS-351
Fixed Issues
- Display flicker or corruption may be experienced when two displays are connected to Radeon RX Vega series graphics products with at least one display set to a high refresh rate.
- Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.
- Radeon™ recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon™ HD 7800 series graphics products.
- Some models may fail to render or may render incorrectly when using SketchUp™ on Radeon RDNA graphics products.
- Some Samsung™ CRG9 series displays may experience a black screen when waking from sleep.
- Metro Exodus™ may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.
- Video playback on secondary displays may experience stutter while playing Doom Eternal™ on the primary display.
Known Issues
- Hitman 3™ may experience an application crash in the Apex Predator mission on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Radeon FreeSync may fail to enable in Forza Horizon 4™.
- AMD is currently investigating end user reports that Radeon Software may sometimes have higher than expected CPU utilization, even when a system is at idle. Users who are experiencing this issue are encouraged to file a bug report in Radeon Software.
- Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
