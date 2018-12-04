AMD tiki, kad ateityje turės ką pasiūlyti vaizdo plokščių segmente

AMD generalinė direktorė, Lisa Su, „Credit Suisse Technology“ konferencijoje prasitarė kaip ji mato kompanijos ateitį grafikos srityje.

Lisa Su tiki, kad AMD galės konkuruoti vaizdo plokščių segmente, taip pat turint omenyje ir aukščiausią spartos segmentą. Lisa Su supranta, kad konkurentai irgi išleis naujų produktų. Savo ruožtu naujų produktų išleis ir AMD, kurie galės konkuruoti.

Kompanijos vadovė pasidalino savo mintimis ir apie RayTracing technologiją. Ji mano, kad tai labai svarbi technologija, bet, kad ir kaip būtų, reikia laiko, kol žaidimų ekosistema įsisavins naujieną. AMD dabar glaudžiai dirba su žaidimų kūrėjais tiek techninės, tiek programinės įrangos srityse ir tikisi, kad Raytracing bus svarbus ateities elementas, ypač kai taps lengviau pasiekiamas visiems.

Lisa Su:

“We believe, we will be very competitive overall and that includes the high-end of the GPU market. Obviously there are new products out there from our competition. We will have our set of new products as well and we will be right there in the mix”

“As it relates to ray tracing in particular I think it’s an important technology, but as with all important technologies it takes time to really have the ecosystem adopt [it]. And we’re working very closely with the ecosystem on both hardware and software solutions and expect that ray tracing will be an important element especially as it gets more into the mainstream, frankly, of the market.”